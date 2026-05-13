BYD's $10,300 car adds advanced driver-assist tech as China's EV war heats up

Electric car giant BYD is bringing advanced driver-assistance technology further into the budget EV market.

Now, the Chinese automaker has launched its 2026 Seagull, also called the Dolphin Surf or the Dolphin Mini in some markets, after debuting at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

The EV has a starting price of 69,900 yuan, or about $10,300, and buyers can now opt for lidar, a feature typically found on much more expensive vehicles, as competition intensifies in China's low-cost electric car segment, per CarNewsChina.

BYD said the updated 2026 Seagull is now offered in four trims, the most expensive of which can raise the price to $14,400. The optional lidar addition comes as part of the DiPilot 300 driving assistance system, also called "God's Eye B." Packages with lidar range between $13,400 and $14,400, per CarNewsChina.

While it's about 40% more than the base model, a fully loaded EV at under $15,000 new would make serious waves if it could be sold in the United States.

This DiPilot 300 feature lets the car recognize traffic lights, navigate through roundabouts, and "enables city navigation on Autopilot."

These features are certainly something you would expect to see on more luxury EV models across the U.S. Yet the dollar goes further and the EV market is far more competitive in China, and despite the low cost of the Seagull, even after including lidar features, BYD is facing competition from other EV-makers in China, notably Geely and Nio.

Geely's Xingyuan became China's top-selling EV last year, forcing innovation for the Seagull to sell as well. BYD sold over 34,000 Seagulls in April of last year, but since July of 2025, the brand hasn't sold more than 30,000 of them in any given month.

The pressure that BYD is experiencing and also perpetuating with competitive pricing wars may ultimately benefit drivers even though those in America are currently shut out from Chinese car imports.

When automakers compete more aggressively, buyers often end up with more range, more comfort features, and stronger safety systems at lower prices. Bringing lidar and advanced navigation assistance to a less expensive EV also suggests that technology once limited to luxury vehicles is starting to move downmarket.

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