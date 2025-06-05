  • Tech Tech

Automaker reveals eye-popping images of unbelievably tiny next-gen model: 'A huge threat'

"Young people do not have a negative view."

by Brent Wiggins
Photo Credit: iStock

Chinese manufacturer BYD is making waves in the ultra-compact "kei car" market. The company's foray is challenging Japanese automakers who traditionally dominated this space. 

BYD has been road-testing its first-ever mini EV, and it could lead to an industry shakeup, with the vehicle boasting affordability and city-friendly maneuverability. Images have started circulating on social media.

Kei cars are a special class of tiny vehicles in Japan. Their legal size is less than 3.4 meters, or about 11 feet long. A small footprint allows efficient navigation in congested city streets. 

According to Electrek, kei cars accounted for roughly 40% of new vehicle sales in Japan last year.

BYD's new mini EV — boxy and compact with sliding side doors — is expected to feature a 20 kilowatt-hour battery that can provide 112 miles of range. Leveraging in-house Blade LFP battery technology, BYD aims for a significant cost advantage. The car's anticipated starting price is around $18,000.

BYD will compete with established models like the Nissan Sakura, Japan's best-selling EV last year.

An affordable, electric kei car from a multinational player like BYD could expedite the adoption of electric vehicles. For consumers, this means more choice and lower prices for efficient city cars. EVs offer significant benefits in urban settings.

Zero tailpipe pollution, for example, leads to cleaner air in crowded city areas. It also has quieter operation and lower running costs. Cheaper "fuel" (electricity) can also save some pennies, while fewer moving parts reduce the need for maintenance (no oil changes).

Of course, battery production has an environmental impact, but there is reassurance. Studies show EVs become cleaner than gasoline cars over their lifespan. In fact, after 13,500 miles, a Tesla Model 3 has already become cleaner when compared to the lifetime emissions of a gas-powered Toyota Corolla sedan, according to Reuters

BYD's in-house production, including batteries, gives its customers competitively priced EVs. Their best-selling Seagull model in China starts under $10,000. Affordability, smart driving technology, and available charging infrastructure in the nation make their offerings more attractive as well.

The potential behind BYD's entry is not lost on competitors. As Nikkei reported, a Suzuki dealer commented, "Young people do not have a negative view of BYD. It would be a huge threat if the company launches cheap models in Japan."

BYD's EV technology and pricing could disrupt the established kei car market.

