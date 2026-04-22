BYD announces plans to bring 5-minute EV 'flash chargers' to Europe

In mid-2025, BYD, the electric vehicle maker dominating the Chinese market, unveiled ultra-fast chargers capable of adding 250 miles of range in just five minutes. Now, the company has announced plans to bring these "Flash Chargers" to Europe for the first time.

According to a report by Inside EVs from March, the company planned the announcement to coincide with the European launch of its latest flagship vehicle, the Denza Z9GT, on April 8.

This new model is powered by BYD's latest battery pack, which can accept the huge amount of energy delivered by the Flash Chargers. In total, BYD claims the new battery and charger systems can deliver 97% charge in just nine minutes.

"It's all mighty impressive, but it's unclear right now whether these stats will translate over to the European version of the Denza Z9 GT," Iulian Dnistran, author of the Inside EVs report, noted.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Switching from a gas-powered car to an EV can be a smart way to cut costs on maintenance and avoid rising fuel prices, and advancements like this make the transition even more convenient. In fact, drivers who go electric can save up to $1,000 a year on maintenance and fuel.

Drivers who charge at home can unlock even more savings by taking advantage of lower electricity rates. If you're ready to upgrade, Qmerit can connect you with experts and provide free estimates for fast, Level 2 home chargers.

Dnistran explained that, while the features of these next-gen chargers are impressive, as of now, they only serve the Denza Z9 GT because most European EV batteries do not have the capacity to charge at the speeds offered by the Flash Chargers.

However, the industry is continuing to push toward faster, more powerful charging. Ionity, one of the leading ultra-fast charging networks with more than 5,000 chargers delivering up to 350 kilowatts, is now planning to roll out next-generation units capable of delivering up to 1,000 kilowatts to a single EV.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Whether you've been driving an EV for years or are just considering the switch, Qmerit can help you understand how at-home charging can boost your savings. Its free tools make it easy to find the right Level 2 charger for your home and budget, so you can save more without sacrificing charging speed.

Plus, if you're looking to cut down the costs of charging even more, consider pairing your at-home charging station with solar panels. By using solar energy to power your car, you're essentially charging your EV for free.

The free resources at EnergySage can also help you connect with vetted installers and receive quick installation quotes to ensure you get the best price on solar panels. Homeowners who work with EnergySage experts can even save up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.