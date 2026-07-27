A BYD spotted in California traffic set off a scramble to explain how it's on US roads

"Pretty soon we will have them coming in from Canada too."

Seeing a BYD in Southern California traffic was enough to send Reddit into detective mode.

What happened?

After a driver shared a photo of the vehicle on the r/electricvehicles subreddit, the post quickly expanded into a larger discussion and debate about why Chinese EVs sometimes appear locally even though buying one in the U.S. is still difficult.

In the post, one user described seeing the car at a stoplight.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"So, I was waiting at a red light in Placentia, California, when I saw a BYD in person!" they shared along with a photo of the find. "I thought it was illegal to own (or even drive) one of these in the US. How is this possible?"

The most common explanation from commenters was that the vehicle was likely in the U.S. on Mexican registration, where BYD sells vehicles.

"This," a user wrote. "I live in Las Vegas and I've seen BYDs twice at the Luxor garage. Both with Mexico plates."

Others said the Orange County sighting fit a pattern they had noticed elsewhere in the Southwest.

"I live in a border city and have seen several BYDs with Mexican plates of course," an additional poster confirmed.

In other words, a BYD showing up on an American road doesn't mean the brand is available to U.S. buyers or easy to register domestically. Temporary or cross-border driving can explain the sighting.

Why does it matter?

In the U.S., BYD is still mostly a brand people read about online or see while traveling abroad.

That matters because added competition can influence pricing, features, and the speed at which automakers upgrade their offerings. When one of these vehicles appears in ordinary California traffic, it naturally raises the question of whether American shoppers are being left out.

The thread also highlighted how much trade policy affects the cars people can and cannot buy. Commenters pointed to tariffs and political decisions that have made it much harder for Chinese-made EVs to enter the U.S. market at scale.

That can leave consumers with fewer options at a moment when many families are looking for more affordable ways to cut fuel costs.

There is a climate angle as well. If lower-cost EV choices reach buyers more slowly, broader adoption of cleaner transportation can slow too, especially for people who want something practical but cannot afford higher-priced models.

What's being done?

For the moment, most of the movement is happening outside the U.S., where BYD keeps expanding its EV and plug-in hybrid lineup. Within America, though, the barriers remain steep, so shoppers hoping to buy a new BYD locally are unlikely to have that option anytime soon.

The growing list of EVs and plug-in hybrids already sold in the U.S. includes used models, which often come at a much lower price point than new ones.

Trade rules, safety standards, and tax incentives all help determine what reaches dealer lots. Insurance, registration, charging, and maintenance requirements also shape which imported vehicles are practical to own.

Sightings near the border may keep happening. If anything, these sightings will increase, but in a different part of the country.

"So pretty soon we will have them coming in from Canada too," a user wrote in reference to America's northern neighbor allowing the automaker in.

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