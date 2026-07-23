Bill Ford warns US can't keep Chinese EVs out forever, says Detroit must compete

"We have to be able to beat them at their own game."

Ford Motor Co. executive chairman Bill Ford is signaling that trade barriers alone may not shield Detroit from Chinese electric vehicle competition indefinitely.

If Chinese EV brands eventually begin selling in the United States, buyers could gain cheaper choices, and longtime U.S. automakers could face a tougher test of how well they can compete.

What's happening?

A recent video from The Electric Viking (@electricviking) centered on comments from Ford, who said the industry should be ready for a future in which Chinese EV makers are no longer kept out of U.S. dealerships.

Referencing reporting from the Wall Street Journal, host Sam Evans highlighted Ford's warning. "We have to go toe-to-toe with China," Ford told the paper last week.

As BYD, Geely, and other Chinese automakers expand in overseas markets, they are doing so with EVs known for lower prices, strong battery development, and software-focused features.

In the video, Evans said Chinese brands could still one day look for ways into the North American market through countries such as Canada or Mexico, even as U.S. officials weigh tighter restrictions.

Ford has supported efforts to curb Chinese vehicle access, but the broader point was that tariffs and regulations cannot be counted on forever. As Evans said, "America's auto industry — it's relying on tariffs and regulations to block Chinese car companies."

Why does it matter?

Greater pressure from Chinese automakers could lower EV prices, giving more consumers access to vehicles that are cheaper to fuel and maintain than gas models. According to the video, Ford is working on a smaller electric pickup with a price of about $30,000.

The pressure could also push automakers to improve range, charging speed, and in-car technology more quickly.

One video viewer commented, "Too bad. We're building clunkers and China's selling well-built EVs. Very sad!"

Another added that U.S. automakers are "charging 2x prices and giving you a WAY worse vehicle."

What's being done?

According to Evans, Ford is trying to bring EV costs down with manufacturing changes such as simplified wiring and gigacasting, and it also plans to use CATL-licensed lithium iron phosphate batteries. An aim is to cut production expenses, which could eventually be reflected in vehicle prices.

Bill Ford also called for a steadier U.S. industrial strategy. Because decisions on factories, batteries, and vehicle launches are made years ahead of time, sudden policy changes can make it harder to keep affordable EV plans on track.

"Our lead times are longer than political lead times," Ford told the Wall Street Journal.

As more competition arrives, consumers could benefit from lower upfront prices, less money spent at the pump, and fewer routine maintenance costs tied to traditional combustion engines.

Ford's message was blunt: "We can't keep them out forever, and we have to be able to beat them at their own game."

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