Used EV sales surge as battery panic fades, and the China spying scare gets a reality check

Data collection is now a much larger issue across both the auto and tech industries.

North America's used-EV market is expanding, and that growth cuts against one of the oldest warnings about electric cars.

The acceleration of those sales is hard to reconcile with the notion that older EV batteries are viewed as imminent failures by shoppers.

What's happening?

Over the past year, the secondhand EV market has grown on both sides of the border. According to a Reddit post that garnered recent attention, sales rose 27% in the United States and more than half as much in Canada — verified as 27.7% in the U.S. per Cox and as 16% in Canada per the Toronto Star. That trend suggests buyers are becoming more comfortable with EV ownership after the first owner moves on.

"If EV batteries are unreliable and dangerous, why are used EVs (with used batteries) selling so well?" the OP wrote.

As battery-fear messaging loses traction, the OP suggested that a different warning is gaining ground: that EVs, particularly Chinese models, pose a special spying risk for drivers.

But privacy concerns tied to connected vehicles are much broader than any one country or vehicle type. Cars, apps, and websites already collect huge amounts of data, so the debate extends well beyond EVs.

"If you don't want to be spied on, get off the Internet. Ditch your social media accounts, other apps, search engines, connected devices, GPS (on EVs and non EVs), and so on," they wrote.

Why does it matter?

The rise in used EV sales suggests more people now see these vehicles as practical rather than experimental. A stronger used market can make EV ownership more accessible for shoppers looking for a lower upfront price than a new model, along with the familiar benefits of cheaper charging and lower maintenance costs.

Battery anxiety has remained one of the most persistent obstacles to wider EV adoption. If buyers are increasingly willing to purchase electric cars with used batteries, that points to growing confidence that these vehicles can hold up over time.

The newer spying narrative can influence buying decisions as much as price, range, or performance. Data collection is now a much larger issue across both the auto and tech industries. Framing EVs as uniquely risky can distract from broader privacy issues while also discouraging drivers from considering vehicles that could save them money and reduce tailpipe pollution.

What can I do?

If you're shopping for a used EV, focus on the same practical checks you would make with any used car: vehicle history, overall condition, warranty status, and charging compatibility.

For EVs specifically, review battery health information when available, ask about remaining range, and compare expected charging costs with what you currently spend on gas. In many cases, those lower day-to-day operating costs are a major part of the appeal.

Privacy-conscious buyers can also take a closer look at a vehicle's connected features, app permissions, and data-sharing settings before making a purchase. That applies whether the car is electric or gas-powered.

Privacy concerns remain part of the decision. A growing used EV market suggests many shoppers are evaluating them more realistically.

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