China's BYD EV secures over 30,000 orders in first 24 hours

BYD is continuing to push the envelope by providing the latest tech at highly competitive prices globally.

Chinese automaker BYD is at it again. This time, its largest electric vehicle ever is grabbing headlines after an unveiling at the Beijing Auto Show sparked a rush of orders.

Electrek recently reported that BYD announced on social media that the Datang, the brand's first electric SUV, landed over 30,000 orders in just a 24-hour span.

The vehicle's specs are impressive, as is its reported price range of approximately 250,000 yuan ($36,500) to 320,000 yuan ($47,000).

The vehicle measures in at just over 17 feet, with seating for seven. Despite that size, the range can extend to around 590 miles.

The Datang also features BYD's Flash Charging and advanced Blade Battery 2.0 technology. The single-motor and dual-motor trims can charge from 10% to 70% in just about five minutes. Charging from 10% to over 90% takes a mere nine.

The inside of the vehicle is impressive too. There are three screens on the dashboard, along with a large screen for rear passengers traveling in the three-row configuration.

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The car is loaded with BYD's latest tech. That includes the God's eye system for safety and navigation, zero-gravity seats, and the Disus-A intelligent control system.

BYD is continuing to push the envelope by providing the latest tech at highly competitive prices globally. And while the brand is big in China, it's seeing success in markets as far away as Mexico.

Unsurprisingly, American brands such as Ford have expressed concern about a potential entry into the U.S. market. For now, tariffs appear to be preventing that from happening.

Commenters on Electrek reacted to the Datang and its early success.

"China is clearly ahead in tech of everyone else and only accelerating," one said. "We need to ditch US junk and get these Chinese car factories in Canada."

"Nearly 500hp, 900km, and blade 2 battery," another marveled. "That's just crazy. And the inside looks great."

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