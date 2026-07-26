BYD reveals $44,000 sedan with 626 miles of range, undercutting many EV rivals

The sedan itself is also unusually large, stretching longer than a standard Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

With a new sedan that combines a relatively low price and a striking range target, BYD appears to be pulling ahead of rival electric vehicle makers.

The model, called the Da Han or Great Han, seems designed to address one of the main roadblocks for drivers considering going electric: how far they can go before recharging.

What's happening?

Autoblog cited filings with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that show the all-electric BYD Da Han using a 102.3-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery pack ahead of its official debut.

According to the MIIT listings, some rear-wheel-drive versions are rated for 626 miles (1,008 kilometers) on China's CLTC testing cycle.

Other rear-wheel-drive trims are listed at 603 miles, while all-wheel-drive versions are shown at 510 to 547 miles with up to 764 horsepower.

The battery pack weighs nearly 1,600 pounds.

The sedan itself is also unusually large, stretching longer than a standard Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Even at that size, Chinese reports place the starting price at around 300,000 yuan, or roughly $44,300, which could make it stand out among many upscale EV competitors.

Why does it matter?

A vehicle's range still plays a major role in EV purchase decisions.

Charging networks are growing in number, but many drivers still prefer to stop less often, especially on long trips or in areas where fast chargers are not as easy to find.

The 626-mile figure is based on the CLTC standard, which is generally considered more generous than the Environmental Protection Agency ratings used in the United States.

If the car ever reaches the U.S. market, its real-world performance — and any future EPA estimate — would likely be lower.

Longer-range EVs make daily driving more convenient, and electric vehicles already offer substantial savings through lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance, since they do not require oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas-powered models.

For drivers considering buying an electric vehicle, the switch can lower ownership costs over time while cutting planet-warming tailpipe pollution.

What happens next?

Vehicles like this BYD model reflect a broader push across the auto industry to improve battery performance, extend range, and reduce prices.

Lithium iron phosphate chemistry can support those goals because it can lower costs, is widely regarded as durable, and depends less on some of the more expensive battery materials.

Charging access is also improving, which makes long-range EVs even more practical.

Charging an EV at home can cost less than using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging can be slow.

That is where Qmerit can help, offering free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations — equipment that makes overnight charging much more convenient for households with EVs.

Battery size, charging speed, price, and the testing standard used all matter.

In some cases, a vehicle with a lower advertised range could still be the smarter choice if it is efficient, affordable, and easy to charge at home.

If BYD can deliver strong real-world performance at anything close to this price point, the Da Han could be another sign that EV buyers may not have to choose between range, affordability, and lower day-to-day driving costs for much longer.

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