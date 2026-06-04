Deep-frozen BYD EV charges to 97% in 12 minutes and leaves rivals behind

If this kind of charging performance holds up in real-world use, it could make daily life much easier for drivers in colder climates.

A new BYD video shows an electric vehicle doing something many drivers still assume EVs struggle with: charging quickly after sitting in extreme cold.

BYD, China's EV giant, used the dramatic cold-weather demonstration to promote its new Flash charging system, reported InsideEVs.

In the test, the company left a Denza Z9GT, a luxury EV that recently launched in Europe, in subzero conditions for a full day at minus 30 degrees Celsius, or minus 22 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the video, BYD then connects the car to one of its latest Flash chargers, capable of delivering up to 1,500 kilowatts.

The battery rises from 20% to 97% in 12 minutes, in line with BYD's earlier claim for its second-generation Blade Battery.

The range display climbs to nearly 626 miles, though that figure appears tied to China's CLTC testing standard, which tends to be more generous than the highway-focused estimates used in some other markets.

If this kind of charging performance holds up in real-world use, it could make daily life much easier for drivers in colder climates.

Fast charging in winter could mean spending less time waiting at a station before work, during errands, or on a road trip. It could also make EV ownership more practical for apartment residents, ride-hail drivers, delivery fleets, and anyone who depends on quick turnaround times.

Batteries that can charge rapidly even in freezing temperatures could help cities and companies keep electric buses, service vehicles, and logistics fleets running through winter weather.

That could reduce fuel costs, cut air pollution, and make transportation systems more dependable when storms disrupt normal routines.

For comparison, Mercedes-AMG says its GT EV can accept up to 600 kilowatts and charge from 10% to 80% in 11 minutes under ideal conditions. The Lucid Gravity went from 0% to 50% in 12.5 minutes in an independent test.

BYD is clearly positioning the video as proof that its new battery and charger can perform even when temperatures plunge.

BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu has also said that the company leaves a small charge buffer in these tests so regenerative braking still works after charging.

At the same time, the striking range figure shown in the video likely relies on China's city-friendly CLTC standard.

Even with that caveat, the cold-weather charging result stands out.

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