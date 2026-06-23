BYD launches 'Great Tang' SUV after 150,000 preorders, with nearly 600 miles and a 5-min recharge

BYD's newest electric SUV is drawing the kind of attention usually reserved for the latest phone or limited-edition sneakers.

Even before its debut, BYD said more than 150,000 people had preordered the Great Tang. Part of that excitement is tied to the specs Electrek highlighted: roughly 600 miles of range and fast charging in about five minutes.

What happened?

Last Tuesday marked the Great Tang's launch in China, with Electrek reporting that the full-size SUV arrived after setting a preorder record for the company.

Reservations opened April 24 at the Beijing Auto Show, and the tally climbed fast. Electrek reported that BYD said the model passed 30,000 orders in its first 24 hours and exceeded 100,000 in under two weeks.

Buyers have multiple pricing options for this popular release. Electrek reported that the all-electric version starts at 239,900 yuan, or about $35,500, while the longer-range Flagship EV starts at 269,900 yuan, or about $40,000. According to Electrek, that trim combines a 130.15-kilowatt-hour battery with BYD's 1,000-volt platform for up to 590 miles of CLTC range. BYD says it can charge from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine.

Inside, the Great Tang features many screens and includes a seven-seat arrangement, Electrek reported. The SUV also offers plenty of luxury amenities, including massage seats, a built-in cooler, and roof-mounted lidar as part of its driver-assistance package.

Why does it matter?

Range anxiety, which is the fear of running low on power and long charging stops, can remain a barrier for some drivers considering electric vehicles. A large SUV that can travel long distances between charges could make EVs more appealing to families, road-trippers, and buyers looking for one vehicle that can handle different types of trips.

EVs can also save drivers money over time. Charging is typically cheaper than paying for gas, and electric vehicles generally require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas vehicles. If this kind of long-range, fast-charging technology is developed in more vehicles in the future, it could push the market toward better performance and lower prices.

Charging an EV at home is significantly cheaper than using public chargers, on average saving hundreds of dollars each year. Qmerit helps homeowners who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers, providing free, instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can increase your savings even more, since charging with your own electricity is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage provides you with the opportunity to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation by curating competitive bids.

What are people saying?

BYD touted the Great Tang as delivering "29 world firsts" for its technological features and range. Electrek also reported that BYD executive vice president Stella Li said the SUV is planned for Europe and other overseas markets by late 2026 or early 2027.

"Meanwhile, here in the states we have an administration that is pouring $400 million into more coal plants (sigh)," one commenter wrote. "What's really scary is that when 600 miles of range and 5-min flash charging finally do make it here, you just know that every car maker is going to charge through the nose for it."

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