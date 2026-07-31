BYD's Atto 3 Evo gets rear-wheel drive, 317 miles of range, and a 3.9-second sprint

The update shows how quickly EV technology is advancing in the low-priced SUV segment.

BYD is preparing a revamped Atto 3 electric SUV with higher output, a bigger battery, and quicker charging as the affordable EV segment gets more competitive.

Ahead of a broader launch, Female First reported BYD started taking expressions of interest in Australia for the Atto 3 Evo, an updated version of one of its best-known electric SUVs.

What's happening?

The new model drops the current front-wheel-drive setup in favor of rear-wheel drive, delivering 230 kilowatts and 380 newton-meters of torque, the outlet said.

Drivers looking for more performance are also expected to get a dual-motor all-wheel-drive option. Female First noted that version is listed at 330 kilowatts and 560 newton-meters, with a 3.9-second sprint to 62 mph and a top speed of 124 mph.

BYD is also fitting the Atto 3 Evo with a 75-kilowatt-hour battery, which pushes its range to 317 miles. Peak DC fast-charging rises to 220 kilowatts, and BYD says that can take the pack from 10% to 80% in as little as 25 minutes, per the outlet.

Cabin changes include a 15.6-inch infotainment display, an 8.8-inch driver screen, wireless phone charging, and heated and ventilated front seats, according to BYD.

Why does it matter?

Range, charging speed, and performance remain among the biggest factors when comparing EVs. Its range could make the Atto 3 Evo practical for long trips while reducing the need for charging stops.

The update shows how quickly EV technology is advancing in the low-priced SUV segment. If BYD brings these upgrades to more markets while keeping pricing competitive, shoppers could get more range and better features without stepping into the luxury category.

More capable EVs can help families save money on fuel costs, especially when gasoline prices are high, and they typically come with a drop in routine maintenance needs because they don't require oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas cars.

Stronger EV offerings from brands such as BYD, Hyundai, Kia, MG, and others could make cleaner transportation available to more drivers.

What can I do?

When buying an electric vehicle, shoppers can compare sticker prices, ranges, charging speeds, drivetrains, and ownership costs. Charging is one area where owners can unlock savings.

Charging an EV at home often costs half as much as using public chargers, but basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, which can make day-to-day charging much more convenient.

A model's added power may not suit every driver's needs. A rear-wheel-drive vehicle may offer more than enough performance for most commuters, while all-wheel drive could be appealing for drivers in cold climates or for those who want quick acceleration.

U.K. sales are already underway, and the updated SUV is likely to spread to other markets over time in place of the current Atto 3, Female First noted.

More range, faster charging, and improved in-cabin technology could make affordable electric SUVs even more attractive to drivers looking for lower running costs without giving up convenience or performance.

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