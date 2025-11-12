Tech enthusiast issues warning after noticing troubling pattern: 'Only whenever necessary'

A tech enthusiast has taken to the internet to urge fellow electronics consumers to purchase used products rather than new ones and to repair broken devices whenever possible.

In a post titled "Let's talk about it, waste in the hobby," the original poster highlighted the oftentimes disappointing quality of modern electronics. While placing the blame squarely on the companies that make poor-quality products that are difficult to repair, the OP argued that consumers still should do as much as possible to push back against these practices, saving money while also reducing e-waste.

Consumers can still make a difference, the OP wrote on the r/headphones subreddit, "even if the responsibility for those actions shouldn't lie with us."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Therefore I [implore] you to buy used," the OP continued. "Buy wireless only whenever necessary and if you are [privileged] enough to learn the basics of soldering to do [so] as a valuable skill," the OP continued.

Many Redditors agreed, voicing how they buy used products as both a way to save money and reduce e-waste.

"I can't afford new headphones and I sell the ones I'm not using," added one commenter. "I have never thrown away a functioning pair of headphones my whole life, and have had dozens."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"I'm always doing heaps of research on any purchase I make," said another. "I buy for longevity."

Depending on the product, purchasing used electronics can potentially save hundreds of dollars, according to experts. For example, TPK Wireless pointed out that the same phone that cost $1,000 when new often can be purchased used or refurbished just one to two years later for between $400 and $600. This represents a savings of 40-60%.

While some consumers fear they will regret purchasing used or refurbished electronics, research has shown that this has not been the case for the vast majority of people. According to Consumer Reports, 82% of 3,000 members who purchased a refurbished smartphone reported being highly satisfied with their decision.

In addition to saving significant amounts of money, purchasing used electronics can also help the environment by reducing e-waste and lowering demand for new products.

According to the UN, 63.14 million tons of e-waste are generated each year, averaging out to 16.72 pounds per person.

When dumped in a landfill, e-waste leaches harmful substances like lead, cadmium, and mercury into the soil, per Earth.org. These dangerous materials can lead to serious health problems such as premature births and respiratory issues.

With all of these factors in mind, many Redditors agreed with the OP's take on buying used over new electronic devices.

"I agree with you," summed up one commenter. "Vote with your $$ and let companies know you want to see less waste."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.