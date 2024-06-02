  • Tech Tech

DIYers build impressive Tesla replica out of metal and wood: 'Tesla should hire this guy!'

by Talia Resnick
"This might actually be worth more than the actual thing."

Photo Credit: Instagram

Want a new Tesla but can't afford it? Don't fret — you can construct it yourself, just like these guys from JD Autos Center. While it may be a more time-intensive and impressive do-it-yourself project, it is a great example of innovation.

In an Instagram reel from Nigeria-based JD Autos Center (@jdautoscenter), two men craftily construct a replica of the Tesla Cybertruck that actually functions. The time-lapse video shows them working for hours on a Cybertruck model made from metal beams and wood.

Whether you purchase a Tesla or just build it yourself, both options benefit the environment and human health, as they operate without energy from coal or oil. Considering the transportation sector in the U.S. accounts for 30% of all U.S. energy needs and 70% of all U.S. petroleum consumption, as per the U.S. Department of Energy, transitioning to electric vehicles would dramatically shift these proportions in a positive way.

The benefits of switching to EVs become more apparent as the world electrifies its transportation. In a report from the Natural Resources Defense Council, some of the major benefits of driving EVs include improving air quality due to a reduction in pollution from diesel cars, new jobs and economic growth in the EV sector, and reducing noise pollution thanks to EVs being significantly quieter than their non-electric counterparts.

Tesla continues to work to make EVs more accessible. Examples include offering lower-cost options for their popular models, and research and development into new home energy systems that integrate EV charging more into our daily lives.

With all of this new technology coming from Tesla — as well as many other auto and tech companies — switching to EVs continues to become more accessible.

Commenters on JD Autos Center's reel were in awe of the craftsmanship of the DIY Tesla Cybertruck.

"Tesla should hire this guy!" wrote one user.

"This might actually be worth more than the actual thing," added another user.

