GM reveals futuristic concept vehicle with head-turning design: 'Bold'

GM China recently announced what it calls "a design exploration that marries the romance of the 1950s with futuristic technology and pure-electric architecture."

The Buick Electra Orbit is an electric concept car with a lot of style, as reported by Arena EV. It is certainly a feast for the eyes, with lots of smooth, sharp curves. The Electra Orbit has a handful of "deployable aerodynamic devices," which include a motorized spoiler and hood vents to help with drag. The doors sweep open vertically, and an LED strip below provides illumination for those getting in or out.

GM describes a reconfigurable steering wheel that can shift position for standard or autonomous driving. The dash hosts a slim edge-to-edge display and an orb in the console to control it.

While the Electra Orbit is more of a creative exercise than a product, there are loads of attractive electric vehicles out there. Not only do they look good and drive great, but they also save money and help the environment.

Light-duty vehicles produce loads of pollution due to burning gas, but it's possible to cut those by making the switch to electric vehicles. Even when the energy charging an EV comes from a dirty grid, it still comes out ahead of gas cars on pollution. By lowering pollution, it's possible to tamp down destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts, which are causing crises in agriculture and housing.

To double down on the financial and environmental benefits of driving an EV, homeowners can install solar panels on their homes. EnergySage can connect EV owners to vetted local solar installers to get up to $10,000 in rebates and credits.

In the end, GM China was proud of how the Electra Orbit came out.

"The Electra Orbit concept highlights the creativity and distinctive perspective of GM China's design team," said Stuart Norris, VP of design for GM China. "Rooted in local insights and driven by inventive exploration, the project demonstrates how bold forms, materials, and technologies can be executed in an authentic context."

