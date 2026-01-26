HVAC industry insiders make stark claim about the 'next wave' of modern heat pumps: 'Bills can be dramatically lowered'

"All while providing quiet and efficient comfort in all seasons."

Depending on your place of residence, keeping your home sufficiently insulated during the cold or hot seasons can be rather costly with conventional HVAC systems.

Fortunately, even though the 2025 Big Beautiful Bill has terminated homeowners' access to many beneficial tax credits regarding electric HVACs and other clean energy upgrades, HVAC industry experts have suggested that switching to heat pumps may still be the most budget-friendly way forward.

The scoop

According to a report from Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration News, HVAC specialists don't believe the potential of heat pumps is lost following the Big Beautiful Bill.

Energy-efficient HVAC options can still save homeowners money. To learn more about your options, check out The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer.





While the loss of focused tax credits on heat pumps will likely generate "some short-term friction," as industry experts told ACHR News, they've succeeded up until recently in drumming up interest in heat pumps and have encouraged homeowners across the country to make the upgrade.

Even now that the federal government does not subsidize these clean energy improvements, today's heat pumps integrate seamlessly with modern home infrastructure and can save homeowners around $1,000 on heating- and cooling-related energy bills each year.

As a result, experts say that demand for home electrification is actually continuing to increase.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Conventional HVAC systems require large amounts of electricity to sustain comfortable indoor temperatures during extreme months. With an electric or hybrid upgrade, you can lower your reliance on the grid, slash your monthly heating and cooling costs, and reduce your stake in the pollution-heavy mass generation of electricity from local power plants.

According to HVAC experts, heat pumps and home electrification are here to stay. If you're interested in going electric, there are still many ways to make the process a little cheaper and easier.

What everyone's saying

Specialists were quick to gush about the "next wave" of heat pump developments, claiming that even without federal support, these cutting-edge systems sell themselves.

"Single-zone ductless mini-splits cannot be beat," remarked Mitsubishi's Dana Fischer. "By placing a 1-ton or 1.5-ton ductless unit in the core of the home, bills can be dramatically lowered to less than conventional heating and cooling costs — all while providing quiet and efficient comfort in all seasons in the parts of the home where the homeowner and their family spend the most time."

