Mom shares little-known perks of American high-speed rail stations: 'The bourgiest train you'll ever go on'

For your next trip, check out the train options in your area before booking that flight.

If you're traveling among vacation destinations in Florida, you may want to take a train instead of your car or a plane. That's what one TikToker did. She left her vehicle at home, and she traveled to the cruise port in Miami by train.

Mommashive (@mommashive) posted a video about traveling in style on the Brightline train for a family cruise. When they arrived at the station, they checked their bags so they could eat. The mom of three noted there were a lot of food options, but given that it was early in the morning and not busy, choices were limited.

Still, their premium tickets provided access to a lounge, which had breakfast prepared. Next, they boarded the train.

"I feel like this is the bourgiest train you'll ever go on," she said.

As she walked up to the train, it was covered in sights of Florida, including flamingos, a golfer, and palm trees. She entered the train to find her seat, which looked comfy. She enjoyed an energy drink and some popcorn on the journey.

Mommashive noted that parking at the cruise port costs about $40 a day, so that can rack up a pretty big bill depending on the length of your cruise.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Mammashive isn't the only TikToker enjoying the experience of the high-speed Brightline train. Another person who went from Orlando to Miami shared the three ticket options you can purchase: premium, smart, and smart saver.

Florida isn't the only place where you can hop on a train for your vacation. While Amtrak isn't a high-speed rail, it can still get you around the Northeast. One TikToker shared her experience, including not having to deal with the stress of baggage claim for her trip from Washington, D.C., to New York City. You can even save money on your ticket if you book in advance.

Additionally, traveling by train is a great low-impact option. By taking the train for just one trip, you can reduce your polluting gas emissions by about 86%.

According to T&E, air travel is a significant contributor to the warming of the planet because it relies on dirty energy sources.

While it depends on where you're traveling and what type of rail you're on, trains are usually the better option. So, for your next trip, check out the options in your area before booking that flight.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.