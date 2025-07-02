Parent shares hidden perks of premium ticket aboard one of America's only high-speed trains: 'It was a no-brainer experience'

"You can pretty much just vibe out while you wait for boarding."

Traveling with kids can be a struggle, but one parent came online to share her smooth experience utilizing an accessibility-friendly, low-pollution form of transportation.

In a TikTok video posted by Lynsee H (@lynseeheekyeong), she shows her journey from Miami to Orlando. Her son was heading to a basketball game, and the perks were incredible.

"This was our first time taking the Brightline," Lynsee says, "but it was a no-brainer experience. I would definitely do this again."

Throughout the video, she shows the amenities included in the premium experience, such as an Uber voucher to get to the train station and a full buffet in the lounge prior to the train ride.

"You can pretty much just vibe out while you wait for boarding," she says.

Brightline prides itself on using Florida Power and Light biodiesel fuel, which is cleaner for people and the environment than a regular train or a plane. The integration of electric power reduces not just air quality pollution but also noise pollution.

The package Lynsee had also allowed her and her son to eat another meal while on the trip, and she noted how accessible the bathrooms and seating were, making this mode of travel a great option for anyone.

Individuals have more power than they might think when it comes to supporting sustainability. By using your purchasing power to support eco-friendly brands, you can help companies that genuinely care about Earth.

Some straightforward ways of investing in green initiatives and reducing your carbon footprint are to purchase solar panels or use Palmetto LightReach's solar leasing program. You can also switch from fast fashion to thrift shopping, which cuts down on textile waste and bolsters your unique style. All this puts your money into industries that help rather than hurt the world.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.