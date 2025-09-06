Scientists create astonishing crystal that can 'breathe' oxygen: 'This is a major step'

Scientists have developed a crystal that can "breathe" oxygen, which could transform everything from clean energy devices to smart windows.

A team led by Professor Hyoungjeen Jeen of Pusan National University in South Korea and Professor Hiromichi Ohta of Hokkaido University in Japan has created a metal oxide crystal.

It's made of strontium, iron, and cobalt that can repeatedly release and reabsorb oxygen — similar to how lungs breathe air in and out.

Interesting Engineering reported that, according to Jeen, the new discovery is like "giving the crystal lungs and it can inhale and exhale oxygen on command."

Unlike other materials used to control oxygen, which were fragile or required extreme conditions to function, this new compound works at much milder, practical temperatures.

According to the findings published in the journal Nature Communications, it also maintains its structure over many oxygen cycles, meaning it could be a practical, everyday option for energy tech.

The ability to control oxygen at this level is a game-changer for energy and building technology.

For example, solid oxide fuel cells, which turn hydrogen into electricity, rely heavily on oxygen movement within their materials. More efficient oxygen flow could make these clean power sources cheaper and longer-lasting.

The same principle could lead to thermal transistors — devices that direct heat like electrical switches — and smart windows that automatically adjust insulation depending on weather.

Not only will these innovations slash energy use (and costs) in homes and businesses, they will also reduce the amount of planet-warming pollution generated by energy production, helping improve air quality and human health.

The key lies in the cobalt ions within the crystal. Only these ions change state during the oxygen release and absorption process, creating a brand-new but stable crystal structure.

When oxygen is reintroduced, the crystal returns to its original form, proving the process is entirely reversible. That puts it a step ahead when it comes to reliability.

Previous oxygen-managing compounds often degraded quickly, limiting their usefulness. By contrast, this one keeps its efficiency intact across repeated cycles.

Although the crystal is still in the research phase, its potential is already exciting scientists.

"This is a major step towards the realization of smart materials that can adjust themselves in real time," said Professor Ohta in a press release. "The potential applications range from clean energy to electronics and even eco-friendly building materials."

If scaled, this "breathing crystal" could help power next-generation fuel cells, make buildings dramatically more efficient, and accelerate the transition to a greener, safer future for us all.

