Scientists develop extremely thin material that could usher in next-gen fuel source: 'Taking into account the global challenges'

Norwegian experts are making an already thin component for hydrogen fuel cells even slimmer to reduce the cost of the cleaner energy source, according to a news release on the breakthrough.

The research is happening at SINTEF, an independent institute in Norway.

Fuel cells work sort of like a battery, with similar parts. They convert hydrogen's chemical energy into electricity, water, and heat, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

As part of its criticism of the fuel, Sierra Club has noted that using hydrogen in a cell instead of burning it to produce energy eliminates harmful fume pollution. Cleaner hydrogen made through renewably powered electrolysis is also more planet-friendly than the standard production process that uses fossil fuels.

However, fuel cells are expensive to produce, in large part because of costly components that include platinum. The Norwegian team addressed the issue with smaller parts, per the release.

"By reducing the amount of platinum in the fuel cell, we're not only helping to reduce costs, we're also taking into account the global challenges regarding the supply of important raw materials and sustainability," researcher Patrick Fortin said in the release.

The membrane and catalyst account for 41% of a fuel cell's cost, which is why the team focused on them. The membrane being studied is made of a polymer that is considered a PFAS, or forever chemical, that can have a lasting, negative impact on people and the environment. The researchers cut membrane thickness by 33% — making a sheet of paper seem like cardboard by comparison — reducing pollution as well as 20% of the costs, per the release.

On the platinum front, the team figured out a better way to arrange the costly metal's particles to produce the most energy with the least amount of material. Platinum particles are like microscopic reactors "that [convert] hydrogen into electricity," the experts added. They were able to cut platinum content by more than 62% with some rearranging.

Fuel cells are already powering superyachts, larger ships, and even helicopters. Researchers elsewhere are also working to make the tech more accessible.

If fuel cells can replace combustion engines across multiple sectors, it could greatly help to clear the air. Transportation accounts for nearly 30% of U.S. planet-warming fume output, and tailpipe exhaust increases the risk of cancer and other health problems, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

Battery-powered electric vehicles are a great, reliable switch already available. Better yet, tax breaks remain to offset up to $7,500 of the cost. You can also plan to save around $1,500 annually in gas and maintenance expenses. Even driving more efficiently, by eliminating idling, can cut pollution and save you cash.

In Norway, the experts think their invention can soon have a big impact for scaling fuel cells.

"If the innovations are put into practice, our research will contribute to making future clean energy technologies — like powerful … fuel cells — cheaper and more sustainable," Fortin said in the release.

