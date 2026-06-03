Rare video captures a jeweled tarantula tap-dancing for a much larger mate and escaping unharmed

"I was genuinely tense wondering whether the little guy was going to be allowed to just walk away afterwards."

A rare close-up video is giving viewers a glimpse of one of the planet's most dazzling spiders.

The footage, shared in a Reddit post on r/spiders, shows a courting pair of Brazilian Jewel tarantulas, or Typhochlaena seladonia, an arboreal species widely admired for its bright, jewel-like coloring.

In the clip, a smaller male appears to drum on the tree bark beside the female's concealed shelter — a silk trapdoor camouflaged against the trunk.

After a tense pause, the larger, brightly patterned female emerges. The pair then mates calmly, avoiding the violent ending many people commonly associate with spider courtship.

"I was genuinely tense wondering whether the little guy was going to be allowed to just walk away afterwards …" said one commenter, alluding to the cannibalistic nature of female spiders.

"Cannibalism rates vary quite a bit across tarantulas as a whole, but species in this genus (Typhochlaena) are typically very gentle with their males," the original poster responded. "They all build arboreal trapdoors, so if they're not interested in a male's advances they quite literally just keep the door shut until he gets bored of tap dancing."

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Rather than aggression, the video shows careful signaling, patience, and an unexpectedly peaceful outcome.

Public attitudes toward spiders can shape how people respond to them both at home and in nature. Species that look intimidating are often killed on sight, even though many spiders play an important role in controlling insect populations.

Rare animal encounters are increasingly captured and shared because people now carry cameras nearly everywhere, but also because human activity is bringing people closer to wild habitats.

Habitat loss and encroachment can leave already rare species more vulnerable, even as they become more visible online.

Creating a more wildlife-friendly space can help beneficial species thrive without increasing risk to humans. That can include reducing pesticide use, leaving some natural habitat undisturbed, and learning which species are native to the area.

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