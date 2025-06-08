Toyota announces new off-road EV that takes aim at major competitor: 'Toyota seems to have come out swinging'

While it's the world's largest automaker by sales volume, Toyota has been late to the electric party — it didn't even crack the EV top 10 in 2024, Autovista found.

But with two major upgrades to their existing EV models and the announcement of a new, off-road-capable vehicle, the company is hoping to catch up with the competition.

Inside EVs dove into the details of the new vehicle, called the bZ Woodland. The model is built around the 2026 bZ, the upgraded version of their original model. But as Inside EVs put it, "the off-road upgrades are not small."

The car features dual electric motors that use silicon carbide semiconductors with a combined output of 375 horsepower; this will allow for acceleration up to 60 miles per hour in approximately 4.4 seconds.

"Toyota isn't pulling any punches here," Inside EVs enthused.

The bZ and the bZ Woodland do share an adventure setting called X-Mode, which improves traction by altering brake control and power delivery. It also features Grip Control, which uses a constant e-motor speed in order to prevent slipping.

But that's where the similarities end. The Woodland was made off-road-ready with 30 cubic feet in cargo capacity, 3,500 pounds of towing ability, and 8.3 inches of ground clearance, which is a full inch higher than the regular bZ model.

Design-wise, the Woodland gets roof rails, black body cladding, and both front and rear skid plates to enhance the rugged, adventuring aesthetic.

In terms of range and charging, Inside EVs explained that the added off-road capabilities meant that "range has taken somewhat of a hit."

Toyota has estimated a full charge can deliver 260 miles, in comparison to the bZ's 314 miles. But because the Woodland has the Tesla-developed NACS charging port integrated, the compatible charger network is much larger and more accessible.

Several other features, like battery preconditioning, route planning, and plug and charge, will also "vastly improve the charging experience" compared to the current bZ.

Commenters were impressed by the announcement. "Toyota seems to have come out swinging," one wrote.

The Woodland will be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2025. Whether it's the Woodland, the bZ, or another brand entirely, drivers who upgrade to EVs generally enjoy dramatically lower costs on both fuel and maintenance, as well as quieter engines and no tailpipe pollution (which also pollutes the air inside our cars).

It's why enthusiasm for upgrading to an EV continues to grow around the world. According to the IEA, more than one-fifth of all new cars sold worldwide in 2024 were electric, a 25% sales growth from the year prior.

And for homeowners, installing home solar panels dovetails with EV ownership for dramatically greater savings as well, as home charging essentially becomes free.

