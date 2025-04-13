Study reveals concerning threat hiding inside car brake pads: 'Important implications for ... future policy'

A new study has revealed a surprising and unsettling source of air pollution: brake pad dust.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Southampton in the U.K. found that the microscopic particles released from some brake pads can be more harmful than the fumes from diesel engines.

The study focused on four types of brake pads, exposing lab-grown human lung cells to the particles each one released. The results showed that non-asbestos organic pads were found to be the most toxic, followed by ceramic pads. Why? Because of one specific material: copper.

Many brake pads still use copper for its heat-dissipating qualities, but when released into the air, copper particles can make their way into human lungs, potentially causing inflammation and even cell death.

"Non-exhaust emissions have become the leading contributor to vehicle-related particulate matter in parts of Europe," researchers wrote in the study.

Why is brake pad dust important?

We often associate car pollution with tailpipes, but as this study shows, the problem runs deeper. Brake dust, along with particles from tires and roads, is considered a "non-exhaust" emission. And it's on the rise.

These particles are tiny, with some being 30 times smaller than a strand of hair. That means they can penetrate deep into the lungs, where they may damage sensitive cells and contribute to respiratory problems.

This is especially relevant as electric vehicles become more common. While EVs eliminate tailpipe pollution, a huge contributor to automotive pollution, they still generate wear-and-tear dust through brakes, tires, and roads.

As project supervisor Matthew Loxham noted, "This research has important implications for health and future policy because, as we switch from diesel and petrol-powered cars to electric vehicles, non-exhaust particle emissions will remain."

What's being done about brake pad dust?

The research suggests a clear way forward: reducing the use of copper in brake pads. When researchers removed copper from the most toxic pads, their harmful effects decreased dramatically.

Luckily, there are some places already enacting policies to prevent this material from being used. For example, the state of California passed legislation to limit copper in brake pads.

And while EVs still generate brake dust, they produce less of it thanks to something called regenerative braking, which uses kinetic energy to recycle power back into the car from the braking action.

With a combination of higher-quality materials, continued research, and effective policy, discoveries like these can help all of us breathe a little easier.

