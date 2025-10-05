BMW unveils impressive new model made with game-changing materials: 'A perfect example of our strategy'

"They also look like a proper BMW."

BMW has a great-looking new electric vehicle on the way, according to InsideEVs.

The BMW iX3 is an all-electric SUV with up to 400 miles of range. With 400-kilowatt NACS DC fast-charging, it can go from 10% to 80% in a scant 21 minutes.

The iX3 has 463 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, producing 476 lb-ft of torque. The iX3 includes all sorts of bells and whistles like steering assistance and bidirectional charging.

BMW was keen to highlight the material sourcing for the iX3 at its launch.

"The vehicle standing here next to me is made up of one-third secondary raw materials. We are focusing on becoming more efficient and consuming less energy and resources. Whether in the supply chain, in production, or on the road," said Oliver Zipse, BMW chairman of the board of management.

"The iX3 is a perfect example of our strategy of reducing CO2 wherever we have leverage. We are on a transparent and reliable path towards climate neutrality, in line with the Paris agreement — using all drivetrain technologies," Zipse continued.

Car manufacturers are going all-in with electric vehicles, and consumers stand to benefit on multiple fronts. EVs are cheaper to fuel and maintain, for starters. Ditching gas means avoiding harmful fumes, too.

Best of all, EVs have clear environmental benefits over cars with internal combustion engines. Light-duty transportation is a significant source of atmospheric pollution, exacerbating destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts. Those disasters have knock-on effects on agriculture, housing, and ecosystems.

If you want to double-up on the economic and environmental benefits of EVs, it's worth considering charging yours with home solar. EnergySage has a free online tool that connects homeowners with vetted local installers. They can tap into rebates and credits, which can save new customers up to $10,000 on installation costs.

The BMW iX3 should hit the market in the summer of 2026, starting at $60,000. New single- and dual-motor models are scheduled for release in 2027.

Initial responses from the InsideEVs community were largely positive.

"I'm impressed with the range, charging speed and software and now they also look like a proper BMW," said one community member.

"BMW is launching a very impressive vehicle that will convince many people to make the leap from their gas vehicles," another commented.

