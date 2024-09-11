  • Tech Tech

American Red Cross issues warning about unexpected factor impacting US blood supply — here's why it's concerning

The national blood inventory plummeted by more than 25% in just one month.

by Leslie Sattler
A hotter planet could impact the outcome of your next doctor's visit.

Rising global temperatures are causing unexpected ripple effects in our health care system, including strains on the nation's blood supply.

What's happening?

This summer's scorching temperatures and extreme weather events led to a drop in blood donations across the United States, according to the Guardian.

The American Red Cross reported that July's heat affected turnout at nearly 100 blood drives when over 130 million Americans were under heat advisories. As a result, the national blood inventory plummeted by more than 25% in just one month.

Why is a smaller blood supply concerning?

A stable blood supply ensures Americans get life-saving care.

"Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion," says Rodney Wilson, senior biomedical communications specialist for the American Red Cross. "Blood is an essential part of medical treatments for many different kinds of patients.

"It's your father who needs open heart surgery, it's your best friend who's getting cancer treatment, it's your sister who is giving birth to her child and hemorrhages." When extreme weather disrupts blood drives, it threatens these life-saving procedures.

These disruptions are more frequent and severe thanks to the climate crisis. 

Last year, the American Red Cross responded to nearly twice as many large-scale disasters as it did a decade ago. These events are no longer confined to specific seasons, from hurricanes to wildfires. They're happening year-round, complicating efforts to maintain a steady blood supply.

What's being done about our blood supply?

The American Red Cross is working hard to adapt to new climate realities. It is planning ahead to ensure hospitals in areas expecting extreme weather are well-stocked with blood. It is also getting creative with donor incentives — offering Amazon gift cards to encourage participation, for example.

Ordinary people like you can help by reducing your carbon footprint. Simple actions such as using energy-efficient appliances, reducing meat consumption, or opting for public transportation can make a real difference.

If you can, consider donating blood. It can help your community and save a life. Plus, many donation centers are air-conditioned, making them a cool refuge on a hot day.

