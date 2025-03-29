Researchers highlight advancements that could make hospitals safer: 'The potential benefits ... are huge'

Every year, the U.S. healthcare sector produces 1.7 million tons of plastic waste in the United States alone. But there is hope yet to drive that number down.

Scientists have increasingly been perfecting plant-based plastics for medical devices, based on a report shared by researchers at the University of Saskatchewan for The Conversation — allowing for medical plastic products that are safer for human health and biodegradable, which may be the answer to reducing the massive hospital plastic waste produced annually.

About 20% to 25% of waste produced in hospitals is plastic, from medicine packaging to personal protective equipment, typically referred to as PPE for short. Unlike common plastics, which are sourced from fossil fuels and petroleum, bioplastics are made from biodegradable sources such as cellulose, cornstarch, and algae.

Sourced from plants, bioplastic production generates less heat-trapping pollution compared to traditional plastics as well. Most importantly, many types of bioplastics are designed to break down without leaving toxic byproducts, making them safer for the environment and the human body.

For medical devices, this is a breakthrough — especially in light of reports that IV equipment has led to microplastic and nanoplastic contamination in the blood of patients. Cellulose-based bioplastics are considered non-toxic and do not cause side effects, per The Conversation article, unlike most medical devices made of metals and synthetic materials.

"The potential benefits of bioplastics are huge," the researchers wrote for The Conversation. "Moving away from single-use plastics could significantly reduce the waste burden of health-care systems while also protecting ecosystems and human health from the dangers of micro-plastic pollution. Some bioplastics can even reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 25 per cent.

"Change will not happen overnight. But by investing in biodegradable alternatives, the health-care sector can significantly reduce its plastic footprint."

However, while bioplastics are a promising alternative to plastics in medical tools, challenges still remain. Bioplastics production is a young industry, which means fewer specialized facilities for manufacturing, making the process more costly compared to regular plastics. In fact, bioplastics can be 50% more expensive than their oil-based plastic counterparts.

Since bioplastics are made from plants, they can compete with food production and overall farmland usage in the long run as well. However, researchers are exploring new sources like algae and agricultural waste to create bioplastics without affecting food supplies.

Despite the challenges, experts are optimistic about the future of bioplastics in medicine. As the industry grows, more production facilities can emerge, lowering costs and making these materials more accessible.

When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you? Cost 💰 Brand name 💅 Ingredients 🧪 Packaging 📦 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Advances in technology, such as 3D printing with biodegradable polymers, are already enabling the production of dissolvable sutures and eco-friendly implants.

Similarly, hospitals adopting bioplastics on a larger scale could significantly reduce medical plastic waste in the long run. While there's still much to do, the growing availability of bioplastics offers a promising path toward a safer, more sustainable future for healthcare and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.