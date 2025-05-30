Scientists make game-changing breakthrough that can extract valuable materials from common waste: 'Our findings open new avenues'

"The system is also capable of oxidizing other organic molecules."

Scientists have developed a unique electrochemical platform that can convert biomass into valuable chemicals while generating hydrogen fuel, without using electrolytes or ion-exchange membranes.

Their redox reservoir system decouples the oxidation of 5-hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) from the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) — separating them reduces the likelihood of unwanted side reactions, according to a report shared by Phys.org.

HMF oxidation is traditionally done by using strongly alkaline electrolytes to speed up reaction rates, but some unwanted side effects reduce product yield and carbon efficiency. Plus, the HER reaction can destabilize HMF molecules, triggering further carbon loss.

Redox reservoirs allow for the temporary storage of electrons and chemical ions so they can be redirected into carrying out different electrochemical half-reactions at another location, time, or scale.

In this study, the researchers designed a reusable RR electrode made from nickel oxyhydroxide (NiOOH), which works as a solid-state oxidant, the report explained.

"Energy is stored electrochemically in the RR electrode during HER and later released chemically to drive biomass oxidation — efficiently and cleanly," lead author Shih-Wei Lin said.

The system produced a 97.4% yield of 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) from HMF, which is a key monomer used in bioplastic production.

In the hydrogen production step, the regeneration of NiOOH maintained an electron transfer efficiency of 96% and an overall high-voltage efficiency of 94.8%, according to the report.

"Our findings open new avenues for green chemical synthesis," professor Chih-Jung Chen said. "The system is also capable of oxidizing other organic molecules containing aldehyde or alcohol groups, such as furfural, underscoring its versatility."

The process works without the need for electrolyte materials or membrane components, while reducing energy consumption. It also plays a valuable role in waste-stream processing by extracting useful materials and bolstering a circular economy.

Renewable energy sources like solar and wind can more easily be used to power this efficient process, helping to reduce reliance on dirty fuels.

By producing materials used in bioplastic manufacturing, this approach also offers an eco-friendly alternative to plastics made from fossil fuels.

Around 507 million tons of plastic is generated each year; if things continue unabated, by 2050, there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

Hydrogen is a valuable fuel source with potential in powering electric vehicles, industrial processes, and heating buildings.

It's traditionally generated from dirty sources such as natural gas and coal, but this new system of production could help shift the tide toward more sustainable sources while powering a cleaner future.

