Scientists make breakthrough discovery after studying tiny glowing orbs in city water: 'Acting as a rapid screening tool'

While scientists have found microplastics everywhere from the deepest parts of the ocean to the top of Mount Everest to inside the human body, one of the key challenges to addressing microplastic contamination has remained the difficulty of detecting the presence of microplastics in the first place.

To date, researchers have relied on expensive, time-consuming methods that require multiple steps. These include practices like placing water samples under a microscope or using infrared and spectroscopy tools, according to Phys.org.

However, that could all change very soon.

According to a new study, researchers have found a way to bioengineer bacteria to create a living sensor that detects the presence of microplastics.

"Our biosensor offers a fast, affordable and sensitive way to detect microplastics in environmental samples within hours," said Song Lin Chua, one of the study's authors, per Phys.org. "By acting as a rapid screening tool, it could transform large-scale monitoring efforts and help pinpoint pollution hotspots for more detailed analysis."

The researchers created the new biosensor by adding two new genes to a common strain of bacteria. The first gene causes the bacteria to create a protein that activates when it comes into contact with plastic. The second gene makes the bacteria glow green in response to the protein activation, per Phys.org.

In lab testing, the scientists were able to easily identify when the bacteria were in the presence of microplastics by their fluorescent green glow.

The breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the way humans address microplastic pollution, making it easier to target clean-up efforts toward areas where they will have the greatest impact.

While the full effects of microplastics on human health and the environment are not yet fully understood, plastic pollution has permeated ecosystems around the globe. The presence of plastic pollution threatens food and water supplies, local industries such as tourism, and public health.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world produces more than 500 million tons of plastic every single year, with about 22 million tons of plastic litter ending up in the environment.

Reducing the impact of plastic pollution will require an all-of-the-above approach that involves significantly cutting back on plastic production, recycling plastic waste whenever possible, and removing existing plastic contamination from the environment.

Biosensors like those devised by the study's authors will help address plastic pollution by enabling experts to better identify the areas in most need of a cleanup.

As researchers develop innovative new tools for detecting the presence of microplastics and removing them from the environment, you can help make a difference by choosing plastic-free options for everyday products while recycling or repurposing what plastic you do use.

