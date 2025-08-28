Scientists make stunning discovery after testing new material in first-of-its-kind deep sea experiment: 'Provides safer alternatives'

"This research addresses one of the most critical limitations of current bioplastics."

A group of researchers recently discovered a new biodegradable plastic that could provide a significant boost to ocean health, Interesting Engineering reported.

The research team, which comprised scientists from Shinshu University's Institute for Aqua Regeneration, JAMSTEC, and Gunma University, studied the new bioplastic's efficacy by sinking several pieces of different plastics into deep-sea environments off Japan and measuring how quickly each one dissolved after being munched on by microbes.

Their research, which was published in the Nature Communications journal, found that their new form of bioplastic was able to lose 80% of its mass in just over a year. What set it apart was a high content of lactic acid (LAHB). Scientists tested plastic films with both a 6% and a 13% LAHB content, and the decomposition occurred in both samples.

The various microbes eating away at the plastic used a series of enzymes to break the LAHB plastic down into smaller and smaller polymer chains. Then, other microbes converted the remaining chains into carbon dioxide, salts, and water.

As Interesting Engineering explained, this "accomplished what few plastics achieve at such depth: near‑total mineralization without leaving microplastic debris."

By comparison, a piece of conventional polylactide plastic — which is currently used in consumer packaging — didn't decompose at all or attract any microbial activity.

"This research addresses one of the most critical limitations of current bioplastics — their lack of biodegradability in marine environments," explained lead researcher Professor Seiichi Taguchi. "By showing that LAHB can decompose and mineralize even in deep‑sea conditions, the study provides safer alternatives to conventional plastics and supports the transition to a circular bioeconomy."

Interesting Engineering called it "a small but vital victory in the broader fight against marine pollution."

Each day, the equivalent of 2,000 dump trucks' worth of plastic enters our world's rivers, lakes, and oceans, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

When plastic sits in an environment, it doesn't degrade — at least, not on any human timeline. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, it takes a single-use plastic bag approximately 1,000 years to break down. And even when it does degrade, it simply sheds into microplastics and chemicals that further pollute the environment.

The ocean is bearing the brunt of plastic pollution. Nearly 2 million tons of plastic enter aquatic ecosystems each year, and much of it is carried by currents into floating garbage patches. There, it endangers sea life both directly and indirectly, often ending up in animals' stomachs, tangled around their bodies, and in their water.

