Students create game-changing innovation that could help solve pressing global issue: 'Disappears without a trace'

At just 15 years old, four Hong Kong students are tackling plastic waste with a surprisingly clever solution: making it edible.

As the South China Morning Post reported, the students from the Good Hope School took home the top prize in the junior secondary category of the Seek Our Ways Social Ideation Programme, a competition supported by Hang Seng Bank and organized by the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups Leadership Institute.

Their winning idea was a biodegradable, dissolvable, and even edible material that can replace plastic packaging for dry goods such as pasta and beans. The material can also be used to create shopping bags that decompose naturally.

The inspiration came from an alarming fact: Plastic is a major threat to sea turtles.

Studies have found that plastic blocks turtles' digestive systems and causes other health problems and that turtles often die after getting caught in plastic and other types of waste in the ocean. But plastic waste doesn't just harm marine life — it also threatens human health when it ends up in our food, drinking water, and bodies via microplastics.

Wanting to prevent more needless harm, Ho Lok-ting, Law Hau-wing, Lo Sin-sum, and Tsang Lok-yu spent over 200 hours designing and testing two eco-friendly prototypes made from gelatin and agar — which are both derived from natural sources.

"Traditional plastic lingers for centuries, as it's non-biodegradable and harmful to the environment," Hau-wing explained. "Our Fully Biodegradable Plastic, however, disappears without a trace."

Researchers and startups around the world are coming up with incredible solutions to the plastic waste crisis, from transforming plastic waste into food to using leftover food to create sustainable plastic alternatives.

This invention stands out not only for its environmental potential but also for how it empowers young people to take local climate action in a hands-on way. With scaled development and collaboration with food manufacturers, this could help reduce single-use waste, protect people and wildlife, and transform how we think about packaging.

"As Hong Kong's largest local bank, Hang Seng Bank is proud to put our network, expertise, and resources behind young social innovators," Hang Seng Bank chief executive Diana Cesar said.

"Programmes like this demonstrate how we turn belief in the next generation into action — equipping students to tackle real-world challenges while expanding their own potential," Cesar added.

