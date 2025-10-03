Researchers make game-changing breakthrough that could solve urgent issue in construction industry: 'We want to give back to our society'

"It feels really good to get a positive result."

One of the latest research developments to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete comes out of the University of Saskatchewan's College of Engineering, which is testing plant-based biochar to minimize cement usage, according to a news release.

The buildings and construction sector accounts for 37% of global pollution, a figure that includes the production and use of materials such as cement, steel, and aluminum.

Cement is the high-carbon component of concrete, primarily because of the heat required to fire limestone, clay, and other materials in a kiln. A Princeton Student Climate Initiative report shared that for each pound of concrete produced, 0.9 pounds of carbon dioxide are released into the atmosphere.

Just 10-15% of concrete's mass is made up of cement, but that small portion accounts for 90% of the material's planet-warming pollution, signaling a clear target for researchers looking to reduce its environmental impact.

To reduce the levels of cement needed, the USask researchers are exploring the use of biochar, which is the product of burning carbon-rich plant waste in a low-oxygen environment.

"We're using the non-edible component, like flax or wheat straw," said Ravi Patel, a doctoral candidate. "Normally, this kind of plant waste is left on the field."

Not only would a reduction in cement lower the carbon footprint of the material, but the biochar itself would also trap and store carbon for a long period of time.

The research team experimented with different ratios of biochar and cement to find out which mixes would be the most resilient to the wear and tear that concrete is subjected to in real life, the USask report explained.

Samples were then transferred to the university's Canadian Light Source research facility to examine the ultrafine details of their inner structures.

According to the report, Patel and colleagues found that samples with biochar were "stronger and less porous than the ones with more cement," which could be a boon for the sector's environmental status and help reinforce the next generation of buildings.

Other avenues that would clean up the cement industry include transitioning away from dirty fuels for heat energy and instead using cleaner alternatives such as electricity from renewable sources or green hydrogen.

Major cement producers are already funding low-carbon alternatives, while others are experimenting with removing CO2 pollution from the process and using cement alternatives, such as coal fly ash waste.

"As a researcher, we want to give back to our society, our environment," Patel said. "It feels really good to get a positive result so that we can actually help address climate change."

