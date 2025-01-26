Chinese company achieves impressive feat with tiny battery that packs major punch: 'Changes that narrative entirely'

JP30 is proof that significant advances can still come in smaller sizes.

A team of China-based battery makers late last year unveiled a constant, compact, and powerful energy storer with performance abilities that are promised to "unlock the full potential of power tools," according to a news release published by PR Newswire.

Tough jobs, including steel cutting and concrete drilling, are among the tasks Ampace touts that its JP30 pack can tackle. That's thanks to improvements in power output, pulse discharge capability, lifespan, charging speed, and low-temperature performance, per the release.

"For years, the industry believed the power capabilities of the 18650 batteries had reached its limit. The JP30 changes that narrative entirely," Ampace chief technology officer Yuan Qingfeng said in the release.

The 18650 cylindrical battery design is commonly used in electronics. The string of numbers represents the pack's dimensions: 18 millimeters by 65 millimeters, fellow Chinese battery maker UFine explained. UFine isn't involved with Ampace's project.

While the news release doesn't provide a lot of details about the inner workings of the lithium battery, the proof of its potential is its tested performance.

Ampace said the JP30 offers a 20% capacity increase. It can provide a 30-amp discharge over 600 cycles. That's three times better than common 18650 packs on the market. The cycle count increases to 1,000 at a 20-amp discharge. Importantly, the battery can charge to 80% in a brisk 10 minutes. It's a mark that Ampace touts as 60% quicker than competing packs, all per the release.

"Which means that only 2 or 3 batteries are enough for outdoor working," the company noted in the statement.

Electric vehicle battery innovations often make the big headlines. JP30 is proof that significant advances can still come in smaller sizes. Other examples include magnesium coin-cell packs being developed in Canada and aquatic bacteria-based biobatteries coming out of England.

It's all part of the transformation to an electrified future for our tools, vehicles, and energy systems. By switching to electric machines powered by batteries that can store renewable energy, we can greatly reduce the amount of heat-trapping air pollution being fumed each year when we burn dirty energy.

And while every storm, drought, flood, or wildfire isn't a direct result of our warming planet, the rising temperatures are increasing the chances of those disasters being more severe, according to NASA.

By switching to some battery-powered yard tools this spring, you can cut exhaust gases while also saving a couple hundred bucks a year with a quieter, fume-free experience.

In the future, Ampace is likely to have more batteries that could impact everyday tasks. Interesting Engineering reported that the company's packs are geared to power drones, vacuum cleaners, and robots, too.

"The company focuses on lighter, smaller, and higher-power lithium (batteries), meeting the challenging demand of end-users for superior performance with solid safety and reliability," the publication wrote.

