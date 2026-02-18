Tech enthusiast thrilled after finding sought-after item in waste bin: 'Still shaking'

Finding old technology you can still use isn't just retro cool; it's also good for human health and the Earth.

One Redditor found a dream machine in the form of a seventh-generation iPod classic in the e-waste bin at Best Buy. It was in near-mint condition and still worked.

They said they "saved this beauty from certain death" and were left "still shaking" later when they shared it.

Not only does finding this allow them the cool factor of rocking out to an aging iPod, but it saves that iPod from being e-waste. According to the World Health Organization, about 68 million tons of e-waste were produced in 2022 alone.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency explained that e-waste is likely to contain chemicals that can be toxic to human and animal life. These include lead, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury, which can leach into the water, soil, and air, especially when electronics aren't properly disposed of. They can cause health issues like miscarriage, cancer, lower IQ, and neurological problems.

Cleaning up e-waste is good, but it can be toxic for the people who have to do it, too. It's much better to dispose of these kinds of electronics properly or, better yet, continue to use them (or repurpose them) until the end of their usefulness. Some people or companies will even buy them off you for cold, hard cash.

In addition to personal steps people can take, some companies are stepping up to try to help. Audi, for instance, is turning some old electronics into batteries. Some recycling facilities are coming up with new ways to handle e-waste to hopefully make it less damaging, too.

Other Redditors were equally excited by the find.

"That is such a score!" one exclaimed.

"I'm so jealous!" another shared. "Nice save."

"Congrats. I bought my 7th gen after they said it would be discontinued," someone else added.

