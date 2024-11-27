Country announces plans to build world's first artificial energy island — here's what you need to know

Belgium has begun building the world's first artificial energy island, set to provide offshore wind energy to lessen the country's reliance on dirty energy.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) agreed to provide Elia Transmission Belgium (ETB) $702 million to fund the project, with a goal to provide 3.5 Gigawatts of wind energy to Belgium's power grid, capable of powering more than three million households, per the report from Interesting Engineering.

Located in the Princess Elisabeth Zone off of Belgium's coast, the country's second offshore wind zone, the Elia Group plans to construct the island between now and 2027, with the first foundations (or caissons) currently being built in the Netherlands. They will eventually be taken almost 30 miles offshore and filled with sand to sink them and form the island's base.

"The Princess Elisabeth Island project is a cornerstone for enhancing Belgium's and Europe's energy security and independence. This initiative not only strengthens Belgium's energy infrastructure but also fosters vital interconnections with neighboring countries, thereby promoting increased regional cooperation," said Robert de Groot, vice president of the European Investment Bank, per Interesting Engineering.

Wind energy is one of the best clean energy options available, working in conjunction with solar panels to reduce the need for dirty energy to power infrastructures and homes across the world. The U.S. Department of Energy reports that wind power avoids 370 million tons of carbon dioxide pollution annually, the equivalent of pollution from 73 million cars.

Once the island is up and running, it will also be a hub to connect Belgium, the United Kingdom, and other countries through interconnectors, which will help power exchanges between them and eventually connect to existing wind farms in the North Sea, adding to the country's green energy resources.

The environmental impacts of the project have been taken into consideration as well. Wind energy is often criticized for disrupting wildlife, particularly birds, but with its location being offshore, it's less likely to impact birds and marine life.

In a statement from the Elia Group, it noted, "Another important element for the EU bank is the project's innovative nature, featuring hybrid interconnectors and a nature-inclusive design to foster biodiversity and support marine life, making it a benchmark for sustainable energy solutions."

The European Union has made major strides away from dirty energy and revised its green energy goals in 2023 to utilize at least 42.5% renewable energy sources by 2030 — with an aim to reach 45%. The artificial energy island will help form a cornerstone of offshore energy grids to meet these accelerated goals and keep reducing reliance on dirty energy.

