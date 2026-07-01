Minnesota's 33 rescued beagles all find homes after leaving breeder that supplied test labs

"We've received some really heartwarming adopter stories about how they're doing."

Thirty-three beagles that came to Minnesota after being removed from a Wisconsin breeder that supplied research laboratories have all been adopted.

Until recently, the dogs were part of a much larger commercial breeding operation.

What happened?

Ridglan Farms transferred 1,500 beagles to two animal welfare groups under a confidential agreement, according to FOX 9. That deal allowed the breeder to avoid prosecution for felony animal mistreatment.

Before going to permanent homes, the 33 dogs stayed with The Bond Between in Minnetonka and were supported by the Animal Humane Society. In an email to FOX 9, the Animal Humane Society said every rescued beagle it received has now been adopted.

Why does it matter?

Ridglan Farms bred beagles for sale to laboratories, including for research meant to determine the maximum lethal dose of new drugs. Beagles are frequently used in that work because of their small size and gentle temperament.

Activists have been vocal about the inhumane treatment of the dogs, with some activists even trying to free them in previous attempts at justice. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a student animal-rights group is currently under investigation for allegedly violating the student code of conduct by promoting "Save the Beagle" events.

A special prosecutor concluded that dogs at Ridglan Farms underwent eye surgery without anesthesia. The breeder has denied mistreating animals and has said it will surrender its license while downsizing its operations.

What are people saying?

Highlighting the outcome for the rescued dogs, the Animal Humane Society said: "All 33 of the Ridglan Farms beagles that AHS took in have been adopted."

The group also said the dogs seem to be settling into home life well, adding: "We've received some really heartwarming adopter stories about how they're doing."

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