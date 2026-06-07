'This is a blatant violation': UW-Madison probes student club over flyer tied to beagle farm raid

The flyer and post came under greater scrutiny after hundreds of activists entered Ridglan Farms on April 18.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is investigating a student animal-rights group over a flyer tied to the April 18 raid at a Wisconsin beagle breeding facility, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

The case is now driving a broader online debate over animal welfare, free speech, and whether student organizations should be punished for drawing attention to alleged abuse.

What's happening?

The university is investigating Animal Advocacy, a registered student organization, over allegations that it violated the Registered Student Organization Code of Conduct by promoting "Save the Beagles" events connected to Ridglan Farms in Dane County, Wisconsin.

WPR reported that the March flyer listed ways to contact organizers and politicians and directed readers to animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung's blog post. In the linked post, a QR code mentioned both protesting animal abuse and "entering Ridglan Farms and removing dogs from the property" — language now at the center of the university's review.

The flyer and post came under greater scrutiny after hundreds of activists entered Ridglan Farms on April 18. Dozens of people were arrested, including Hsiung.

Ridglan Farms, which WPR said was once among the country's largest beagle breeders, has faced years of allegations from activists who say dogs there were mistreated.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas told WPR that the school's review is administrative, not criminal, and "could result in sanctions to the group should they be found responsible."

Why does it matter?

Beagles have long been used in research because of their size and temperament, making their treatment a flashpoint in debates over ethics, accountability, and animal testing.

The investigation also has implications for student speech. If Animal Advocacy were to lose its registered status, the group's ability to organize on campus, reserve university spaces, and reach other students could be limited.

What are people saying?

Animal Advocacy President Jackson Ray strongly criticized the investigation, telling WPR, "This is a blatant violation of our First Amendment rights."

Ray also said he believes the university has "a long history of cracking down on student activism," adding that he had hoped UW-Madison would "at the bare minimum do nothing."

Animal Advocacy is expected to make its case to the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards in June. WPR reported that the group said it will have a pro bono attorney from the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.