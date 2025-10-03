Automakers race to roll out revolutionary EV tech — here's why it's a game changer for drivers

It's incentivizing more and more drivers to make the upgrade.

As more and more drivers switch from combustion-based transportation to electric vehicles, EV upkeep utilities — from charging stations to battery maintenance facilities — are becoming increasingly common.

In keeping with recent developments, Vietnam-based electric motorbike producers VinFast, Selex, Honda, and TMT are all pushing to expand the number of available battery-swapping stations, according to VnExpress International.

As demand rises for EVs with battery-swapping capabilities, all four of these companies are planning to introduce more swapping stations in the upcoming months.

VinFast, for instance, is aiming for 1,000 new stations by October, 50,000 by the end of the year, and 150,000 within the next three years, according to VnExpress.

Likewise, Selex Motors has set a goal of 10,000 new stations across Vietnam for the three-year mark, and Honda and TMT have announced similar aspirations in less specific terms, with the latter aiming to coordinate the launch of its battery-swapping stations with that of five new EV models at the end of the calendar year.

Battery swapping allows EV drivers to switch out their depleted battery for one that's fully charged, all in a matter of mere minutes — considerably shorter than the duration it takes to charge an electric battery back to full health.

Since it's still a relatively new option for EV owners, not all EV designs are capable of seamless battery swaps, but the introduction of newer swap-eligible models and the popularization of swapping stations are already kick-starting the integration of this new refueling technique.

Among the main complications of battery swapping, however, is the limitation posed by the lack of standardization and interchangeability among EV batteries across brands, making it difficult for owners to adapt to foreign-brand swapping stations.

"If each brand uses different batteries, customers can only swap at their own brand's stations," one expert explained to VnExpress.

Still, for the time being, the growing reach of battery-swapping stations — across Vietnam and elsewhere — is incentivizing more drivers to make the upgrade and cut down on the planet-heating carbon pollution they release through their tailpipes on their daily drives.

While EVs aren't a perfect solution, especially considering the harsh mining practices that go into developing batteries and the toxin exposure that results from their improper disposal, it's safe to say their environmental benefits outweigh the costs.

Meanwhile, going electric can help you reduce your gas and maintenance costs while keeping pollution out of the atmosphere. In fact, you can save even more on your EV investment by installing home solar panels to minimize your energy bills and tap into an inexpensive refueling option for your vehicle. If you're interested in going solar, tools like EnergySage can connect you with local installation services at great prices.

