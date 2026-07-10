CATL-backed battery swap network hit 2,000 stations in China, with 3,000 now in sight

"There would be no need to carry around a large battery that is only needed occasionally for longer trips."

June 30 marked a new milestone for Choco-SEB, the battery swap network backed by CATL.

Electrek reports that the network unveiled station No. 2,000, demonstrating just how quickly battery swapping is scaling in China.

What happened?

The network finished June at the 2,000-station mark after opening more than 200 locations per month on average this year, per Electrek. CATL has said it wants that footprint to reach 3,000 operating stations across mainland China and Hong Kong by the end of 2026.

As Electrek reported, that pace is especially striking because CATL had around 700 stations last October and none at the start of 2025. If the current buildout continues, the network could top 4,000 stations worldwide by the end of 2026.

In December, CATL said domestic automakers had worked with it on 10 new EV models designed to use swappable batteries.

As of July 1, the network was operating in 180 cities across 31 provinces in China.

Electrek reported the latest expansion featured new routes reportedly in development along major expressways, including Beijing-Harbin, Beijing-Kunming, Beijing-Tibet, Daqing-Guangzhou, and Lanzhou-Haikou.

"If different battery capacities are available, swapping could make more efficient and cheaper use of batteries," an Electrek commenter wrote. "There would be no need to carry around a large battery that is only needed occasionally for longer trips."

Why does it matter?

Battery swapping has long been discussed as one possible answer to one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption.

Instead of plugging in and waiting for a battery to recharge, compatible drivers can exchange a depleted battery for a charged one in a process meant to feel more like a stop at a gas station.

That convenience could be especially important for high-mileage drivers and commercial vehicles, where downtime can directly affect schedules, earnings, and day-to-day operations.

A dense network is also essential to making the model practical, since even a quick swap is only useful if stations are widely available.

There are environmental benefits as well. Making EVs easier and more convenient to use can help accelerate the shift away from gas-powered vehicles, which produce planet-warming pollution and harmful tailpipe emissions that contribute to poor air quality.

The scale of CATL's rollout also suggests that battery swapping may be moving beyond the experimental phase in at least some markets.

If the company can replicate even part of this momentum abroad, it could broaden the EV infrastructure options available to drivers beyond traditional home, workplace, and public charging.

What's being done?

CATL is not treating battery swapping as a China-only strategy, as Electrek detailed.

The company recently announced a partnership with Octopus Energy to bring battery swapping to the U.K. and Europe at scale, signaling that it sees export potential for the model it has already tested domestically.

Battery swapping depends on coordination among battery makers, automakers, and infrastructure providers. CATL's earlier work with domestic automakers underscores the level of collaboration required to make the system viable at scale.

Traditional charging networks are still expanding, while battery swapping could emerge as another option in markets where it makes economic sense.

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