Researchers use 'intentionally dangerous' methods to solve serious issue with modern tech: 'This enables rapid safety screening'

by Jenny Allison
Photo Credit: iStock

If you've ever been asked about removing your lithium-ion batteries before boarding a flight, you're likely familiar with the risks they can pose. When a battery overheats, it has the possibility of bursting into flames or even exploding.

But the more society transitions to renewable energy and electrification, the more batteries will be needed — which is why one group of researchers developed a way to test them for these risks in order to learn how to make them safer.

This study, published in the journal Nature Energy, was conducted by scientists based at the University of Tokyo, who developed intentionally unstable batteries to stress-test them for overheating.

These batteries were only one-50th the size of conventional batteries, making it much more feasible and affordable to place them under heat and pressure tests.

"Current safety testing methods depend on large-capacity, commercial-scale batteries, which require substantial material resources, complex manufacturing processes and stringent explosion-proof standards," professor Atsuo Yamada said.

Instead, he said, "developing a battery that was intentionally dangerous was the key." 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

And with the smaller size, lab-controlled testing did not pose a major risk to researchers. 

"This enables rapid safety screening and early-stage feedback for battery design and can be used by researchers and manufacturers striving to enhance battery safety," Yamada said. "Ultimately, we hope it will accelerate the transition to a carbon-neutral society."

Batteries are an important part of the clean energy transition, which reduces reliance on dirty, planet-warming fuel sources such as coal and gas. Lithium-ion batteries, in particular, are used to power electric vehicles and to enhance power grid energy storage. Having access to stored energy is especially helpful in the event of a power outage or severe weather; even if the grid goes down temporarily, battery storage can supply consistent power.

