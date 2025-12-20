Company develops game-changing tech that could solve major issue with EVs: 'That's awesome'

It has the potential to improve daily living for EV drivers.

Croatian company EV Clinic has developed a potentially one-size-fits-all battery range extender for electric vehicles. Without modifying the original battery, the technology — which is in its prototyping phase — could revolutionize battery degradation and range anxiety.

A report from InsideEVs detailed the custom, portable battery range extender.

EV Clinic made the prototype to address the problems of degrading batteries and limited driving range. EV reviewer Bjørn Nyland shared on YouTube that the first rendition of the extender could fit into a Tesla Model S trunk.

A form-fitting size preserves cargo space. It features "17.1 kilowatt-hours of usable energy [with] Samsung SDI prismatic cells," per the InsideEVs report.

The range extender uses a wired, parallel connection to the car's original battery. In tandem, this can add up to 62 miles of range, according to the news outlet. The linkage also "helps reduce the system's internal resistance, which leads to faster charging."

The prototype's battery management system and diagnostic module monitor safety and status. According to the report, "the add-on battery can disconnect itself from the high-voltage system."

"That's awesome," Nyland said in the video, admiring the company's remarkable innovation.

As EVs age, their batteries degrade, leading to a gradual reduction in driving range.

Older EVs still function well, but they may not offer the same range as they did when new, which concerns drivers. Replacing an entire battery pack is often a very expensive solution.

A replacement battery can cost thousands of dollars and can be impractical for older used models. This financial barrier can deter buyers from the secondhand EV market. It can also discourage owners from keeping their vehicles longer.

EV Clinic's device has the potential to improve daily living for EV drivers.

It could provide an affordable way to restore or extend range, making older EVs more viable. People will save more money the longer the EV is operational. They can be more confident when purchasing used EVs as well, avoiding the high cost of new batteries.

Extending the useful life of EV batteries is also a major environmental advantage.

A lasting battery reduces waste by keeping resources in circulation longer. The same batteries decrease the demand for new battery production. Reusing energy sources lessens the impact of resource extraction and manufacturing.

When EVs replace gas-powered cars, they contribute to reduced planet-heating pollution, cleaner air, and healthier communities.

While the product was still a prototype at the time of the review, and pricing was not yet available, future iterations are on the way. Per the report, EV Clinic is making them for older Teslas, "Volkswagen e-Golf, Nissan Leaf, and Smart EVs."

