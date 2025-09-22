Sports car company announces shocking new EV battery that charges in under 7 minutes — plus, 4 more big auto stories to know this week

Hyundai has a smooth new EV concept, cordless EV charging is getting more serious, and a new battery can charge in under seven minutes. Here's that, plus all the other news you need to know about clean machines this week.

Hyundai's new concept EV is turning heads

The South Korean manufacturer combated the negative news of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at its Georgia battery plant by sharing an eye-catching peek at what will be the Ioniq 3 production vehicle in Europe next year. So far, no announced plans to bring it to the U.S., but here's hoping.

A sports car company created a legit solid-state battery that charges in just 6.5 minutes

When Croatian EV sports car maker Rimac announced that it's made something special with partners ProLogium and Mitsubishi Chemical Group, we sat up and listened.

The companies recently unveiled a 100-kilowatt-hour solid-state battery pack that can be charged from 10% to 80% in 6.5 minutes. Apparently, it will roll out in the fourth quarter of 2027. The only downside is that the battery requires DC fast charging, which isn't available everywhere.

Do androids dream of electric cars?

And would the cars be Teslas? Just as his EV company's U.S. market share dropped below 40% for the first time in seven years, Elon Musk reminded his followers of his vision of the company's Optimus robots.

Musk also predicted that Tesla would be making between 500,000 and 1 million of these robots by the end of 2027 and suggested that someday there would be more Optimus robots on Earth than humans.

Cordless EV charging is finally becoming a reality

The idea of parking your car over an induction charger isn't new, but until now, it's been a hit-or-miss technology.

Porsche's forthcoming Cayenne Electric model will be the first to employ wireless charging on a large scale, starting in Europe next year. A camera will aid drivers in the task of parking over the charger, which will work just fine at a distance of 4 to 6 inches.

According to Porsche, it will charge at 11kW, which is around the same as many existing AC chargers. Drivers will have to choose the induction wiring when they order the car, as it has to be built in during assembly.

The real reason some Americans don't charge at home? Messy garages!

For all we obsess about fast-charging facilities, the simple truth is that 80% of all EV charging happens at home.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Still, a fascinating study by telecommunications firm Telemetry found that 90% of all American households could add a suitable 240-volt power outlet close to where their car is parked. But close to half (42%) already park close to an existing outlet, and that figure would rise to over two-thirds (68%) if we could just clear enough stored junk from our garages.

