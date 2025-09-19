Automaker unveils limited 'Batman Edition' vehicle that looks straight out of movie: 'Really cool'

What happens when one of India's biggest automakers channels Gotham's Dark Knight? According to Electrek, Mahindra's answer is the Batman Edition BE 6, a limited-run electric SUV that the company says "brings to life a rare fusion of cinematic heritage and modern luxury."

With only 300 units planned and a starting price of ₹27.79 lakh (about $27,500), according to Electrek, this is less about mass adoption and more about creating a collector's piece.

The BE 6 is already a key EV in Mahindra's lineup, and the Batman Edition raises the bar with a Satin Black exterior, gold-painted suspension components, and Bat emblems integrated across the body and cabin, per Electrek. Inside, drivers get suede and leather upholstery stitched with sepia-gold accents, along with a numbered Batman plaque on the dashboard to mark its exclusivity.

"Batman is more than a pop-culture icon — he represents innovation, resilience, and an unyielding drive to push boundaries," said Vikram Sharma, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, APAC, per Electrek. "This collaboration brings that spirit to the road in a bold, electric way. With this limited-edition range, fans in India can now experience the thrill of Batman every time they drive. It's a collector's statement on wheels."

Underneath the themed details, the EV offers solid performance: a 79 kWh battery that delivers up to 550 kilometers (about 340 miles) of range on the WLTP cycle (the standardized Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure), paired with a rear-mounted motor producing 282 horsepower and about 280 pound-feet of torque. Drivers also get advanced Level 2 driver-assist features and plenty of in-car screens that put it on par with international EV offerings, according to the report.

Not everyone is sold on the idea of a superhero-themed car. "I'm not sure I want a Batman-themed car, but that is still really cool," one reviewer wrote. "India will be a huge market for EVs and this kind of project just shows how fun electric can be."

That fun factor matters, especially as EVs face skepticism about pollution from mining for battery components. However, this concern has repeatedly been countered with the point that gas-fueled cars require much more extraction of Earth materials over their lifetimes.

One study showed that, over a car's lifetime, gas vehicles generate roughly 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile, while EVs on an average grid produce about 200 grams per mile. In other words, even a Batmobile is cleaner than the status quo.

Beyond the environmental angle, drivers' wallets and daily routines will also benefit. The Batman Edition, like any EV, promises quieter rides, fewer maintenance hassles, and lower operating costs than gas-powered cars.

Pairing an EV with rooftop solar at home takes the savings up a notch, since charging at home with the sun's energy is far cheaper than relying on the grid or public chargers. EnergySage makes it easy to compare vetted local installers and reduce solar installation costs by up to $10,000.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.