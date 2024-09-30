Researchers make troubling connection between declining bat populations and child deaths — here's what you need to know

The collapse of wildlife populations can have devastating effects on human health.

Researchers made an unsettling discovery connecting child deaths to the decline of bats, according to a recent article published in The Guardian. The new study underscores the importance of the bat population and the animals' impact on local communities.

What's happening?

Nearly 20 years ago, a lethal fungus began decimating the bat population across the United States, the outlet explained. Originally from Europe, the fungus, Pseudogymnoascus destructans, grows on bats and has the ability to wipe out an entire colony in just five years.

Until recently, however, the impact of this deadly fungus was not fully understood. Now, an environmental economist has linked the loss of bats to more than 1,300 child deaths.

Bats serve an essential role as a natural pest control by feeding on crop pests. As the bat population declined because of the fungus, farmers began spraying their crops with more pesticides.

Published in Science recently, the study found that the significant increase in pesticide use is linked to an average infant mortality increase of nearly 8% "in affected counties."

Why is the decline in the bat population important?

Since bats act as a natural pest remedy, they are crucial in protecting our food supply. Without them, farmers resort to pesticides, which contain toxic chemicals that are linked to severe health complications, including cancer, neurological disorders, and developmental delays, per reports by the European Environment Agency.

What's being done about the increase in pesticide use?

Scientists are continuing to study the impact of wildlife loss on humans and advocating against the use of pesticides. As more evidence underscores the health risks associated with these harmful chemicals, researchers hope policymakers will take action to limit their use.

