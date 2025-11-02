Expert shares little-known tech that could protect your family from power outages: 'By far the most inexpensive'

A TikToker is showing homeowners an accessible way to keep the lights on when the grid goes down.

SOLARGOAT (@solargoat) shared a video that explains how portable power stations paired with transfer switches can provide backup electricity without breaking the bank.

♬ original sound - SOLARGOAT @solargoat Cheapest battery backup for your home. Simple manual transfer switch and a portable power station. I have a link to the products I've been using and testing in my bio but I see advertisements for different brands all the time and looks like there maybe a lot of good options. #offgrid

In the clip, the creator walks through a Pro/Tran2 system from Reliance Controls. "This is by far the most inexpensive battery backup you can buy for your house," he says.

The setup works with a small generator many people already use. The transfer setup includes breakers and an inlet plug.

"Basically, you can have an electrician come by, install this, relocate some of the loads off of your sub panel into the transfer switch … so when the power goes out you can plug in your portable power station, flip over the breakers, turn it on, and then have some access to electricity during the power outage," the creator explains.

This approach offers homeowners a middle ground between an expensive whole-home battery system and no backup at all. Portable power stations can keep medical devices running, preserve food in refrigerators, and maintain communication devices during outages.

You should always work with a certified electrician before modifying any electrical systems in your home. Professional installation ensures safety and protects warranties.

Backup power systems can do more than keep essentials running, too. They can charge electric vehicles, which costs less than it does at public charging stations, saving hundreds of dollars each year.

Qmerit helps homeowners interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Solar panels can increase those savings even more. Charging with your own energy costs less than drawing from the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on an installation.

Viewers appreciated the practical advice.

"I've installed a bunch of [manual transfer switches] paired with solar and gens on homes but never thought of simply charging in your portable battery! Simple and cheap, bub," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Backup power is gonna be big."

