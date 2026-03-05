Former NFL player designs disaster-proof town that runs on solar: 'Didn't lose power during a Category 4 hurricane'

"This is amazing and others will be taking suit."

Former NFL player Syd Kitson tapped into the sun when founding his disaster-proof Babcock Ranch in Florida, making it America's first solar-powered town. For Kitson, the project demonstrates how resilience and sustainability are available to everyone.

In fact, Babcock Ranch "didn't lose power during a Category 4 Hurricane," according to EnergySage (@energysage_official). "We have pretty much every type of housing you could imagine," Kitson shared.

The former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman continued: "So, it's a myth, in my view, that says, 'If you want to be powered by solar energy, you want to be resilient, you want to be sustainable, that it costs more money.' It really doesn't, and the payoff is huge."

Already, Babcock Ranch has earned national recognition for its innovative design. Over 300 acres of nature preserve, an expansive trail system, pickleball courts, and music workshops are among the features that invite residents to live in harmony with nature and one another.

However, its ability to withstand extreme Florida weather has made it a town of the future. As Inc., CNN, and The New York Times covered, Babcock Ranch experienced minimal damage during hurricanes Ian and Milton, which caused widespread devastation.

The town even served as a refuge for evacuees, with its solar power plant and battery storage network protecting the community from outages. "We never lost power," Kitson said of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in 2022 as a Category 4 hurricane.

"This is amazing and others will be taking suit," one commenter enthused.

While Babcock Ranch boasts 700,000 solar panels, you can keep the power on during extreme weather, too, by installing a solar system with battery storage at home. Plus, solar is the ultimate hack to protect yourself against rising energy prices and slash your utility bills.

