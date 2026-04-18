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Go on the go: Chinese carmaker Seres may add in-vehicle toilet

"This is a lifesaver."

by Nick Paschal
A person in black gloves cleaning a leather car seat with a red tool.

Photo Credit: iStock

If you've ever been sitting shotgun on a long road trip or while stuck in traffic, you've likely faced the dire dilemma of pulling over to find a bathroom, holding it, or even worse, the risky proposition of going into a bottle or cup. 

One automaker may be on the verge of a solution to that problem after being granted a patent for an "in-vehicle toilet" — or as your mom might call it, a potty patent. 

Chinese automaker Seres may be planning to add a toilet to their future EVs. According to the BBC, a recent filing by the China National Intellectual Property Administration revealed that engineers have designed a seat-integrated toilet. 

The design features a passenger seat with a commode that slides out with the push of a button or through voice-activated commands. The toilet is positioned directly beneath the passenger seat, which may lead to lively discussions about comfort during family trips. 

It includes a fan and an exhaust pipe to manage odors, but nothing to manage the emotional scarring that may occur from using it in front of co-workers while cruising in the carpool lane. 

Additionally, it has a heating element intended to evaporate urine and dry other waste, and a tank that requires manual emptying, according to the BBC. When not in use, the toilet is hidden beneath the seat, optimizing space inside the vehicle.

The EV race is heating up, especially in China, with new models constantly being rolled out — from cool-looking pick-up trucks to flashy sports cars. Automakers are searching for any way to get an edge on other EVs, even if that means adding a toilet that lets you go to the bathroom on the edge of your seat.  

Of course, people on social media have had strong reactions to the news of an in-vehicle toilet patent.

Digital Trends called it "clever" in a post on X, with one person commenting, "I'm sold. Prediabetes has already turned me into a public-toilet cartographer. This is a lifesaver." Meanwhile, another person simply said, "Never."  

Seres stands out as one of the few Chinese electric vehicle companies that have reported profits, alongside industry leader BYD. However, many analysts have cautioned that many Chinese EV companies may face challenges that could threaten their viability. 

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