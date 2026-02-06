Energy expert breaks down how Australia avoided widespread blackouts during record heatwave: 'It's not even a thing you worry about'

"When I started 25 years ago, every single person was scared to death about what would happen."

The summer months in Australia have seen soaring temperatures and severe heatwaves in recent years, but an uptick in solar usage helped residents avoid the widespread blackouts seen in other parts of the world.

According to the Australian Financial Review, the grid in southern Australia held strong despite a week-plus of temperatures above 104F, which caused unprecedented energy demand.

Prolonged heatwaves lead to air conditioners running unceasingly, driving demand for power ever higher and historically straining the grid.

But Josh Stabler, managing director of advisory firm Energy Edge, said that solar helped reduce much of the stress of grid management.

"When I started 25 years ago, every single person was scared to death about what would happen at the middle of the hottest day, when there was stress on power lines, big excess demand and really high prices between midday and 4pm," he began.

"But now we have so much solar, it's not even a thing you worry about," Stabler added.

Stabler said that on Jan. 7, rooftop solar accounted for 30% of the grid's energy demand, producing 12 gigawatts of power.

The trend illustrated the communal benefits of home solar. It doesn't just benefit you and your power bill; it also reduces strain on the grid in your area during periods of increased demand.

Solar can drastically slash your power bill and reduce your reliance on expensive, high-emissions energy sources like natural gas, coal, or oil.

Pairing solar panels with a battery backup system can help ensure you always have power when you need it, even at night or during a power outage.

Australia's system isn't perfect: there aren't enough battery backups to keep the lights on amid evening grid demand, but as solar adoption continues, new installations will stabilize the grid.

