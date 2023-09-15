Lamborghini announces all-new ‘futuristic’ car concept: ‘Aimed at a new generation of customers’

The Lanzador is part of Lamborghini’s efforts to make its offerings more environmentally friendly.

Italian luxury car brand Lamborghini is making its long-awaited foray into the electric vehicle market with a new model called the Lanzador, sparking the interest of sports car enthusiasts.

The brand has made more details about the Lanzador public with a press release following the car’s unveiling at the recent Monterey Car Week.

Lamborghini described the Lanzador as having a “design that is rebellious and futuristic yet retains Lamborghini’s unmistakable DNA, characterized by uncompromising charisma and sportiness, anticipating a truly unique experience aimed at a new generation of technology-forward customers.”

The specifics of the car include a 2+2 seating concept, two electric motors that facilitate all-wheel drive, and a peak power that exceeds one megawatt.

“The driver can independently adjust the control systems while on the road via controls on the sports steering wheel, actively modifying the car’s behavior and creating their own individual profile to best express their driving needs and ensure unimagined emotions,” the company explained.

The Lanzador is part of Lamborghini’s efforts to make its offerings more environmentally friendly, reducing the amount of planet-overheating gases its cars produce. “The new concept car is part of a broad strategy to reduce CO2 emissions and embrace a more sustainable vision for the future,” the press release read.

Unfortunately, sustainability-focused luxury sports car buyers will have to wait quite a while to get their hands on a Lanzador — the model is currently slated for 2028.

Car enthusiasts have been excited to get a look at the concept model despite the long wait.

A closer look at the all electric Lamborghini Lanzador Concept out at Pebble Beach. A production variant is due to arrive by 2028. pic.twitter.com/Xcpr9MhYG8 — dupontregistry (@duPontREGISTRY) August 23, 2023

“Absolute spaceship,” wrote one commenter on X (formerly known as Twitter), replying to a video of the concept car.

“Very beautiful design,” wrote another.

In the meantime, other electric luxury sports cars will be looking to claim their share of the market, including the Lucid Air Grand Touring, the next-generation Tesla Roadster (which is delayed again but expected to hit the market before 2028), and other similar offerings from companies such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

