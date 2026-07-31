Audi revives the A2 as its cheapest EV yet, with up to 403 miles of range

Sticker price matters, but so do savings on gas, maintenance, and potential charging convenience.

Audi is bringing back the A2 as a more affordable electric vehicle — and it could arrive with a feature many drivers still prioritize most: long range.

Ahead of the model's fall unveiling, near-production versions of the Audi A2 e-tron have already been spotted on public roads with very little camouflage, offering an early look at what could become Audi's least expensive EV.

What's happening?

If the reported numbers hold, the A2 e-tron would take the lowest-priced spot in Audi's EV lineup. Electrek said the model is expected to start at €38,200 in Germany (about $44,000) and could deliver as much as 403 miles of range under the WLTP test cycle. That would place it nearly €10,000 ($11,384.50) below the Q4 e-tron.

The prototypes recently filmed in Copenhagen seem to retain some of the original A2's rounded, efficiency-minded character, but in a more contemporary crossover-hatchback form. Two test vehicles were seen with only light camouflage, revealing features such as a closed grille and thin LED headlights.

At launch, the new A2 is expected to offer four output levels — 125, 140, 170, and 240 kW — along with battery packs rated at 50, 58, and 79 kWh, Electrek reported.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner previously confirmed the A2's return in March.

Why does it matter?

Affordability and range remain two of the biggest hurdles for drivers moving away from gas-powered cars. A lower-cost Audi EV capable of traveling more than 400 miles on a charge would enter an increasingly crowded market, particularly for shoppers who want a recognizable brand without paying for a pricier luxury model.

Longer range can help ease charging anxiety on road trips and make everyday driving more practical for people who do not have chargers readily available everywhere they go. Even if real-world mileage differs from official testing figures, a strong rated range still gives drivers added flexibility.

EVs can save drivers money on fuel compared with gasoline-powered cars, and they typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

What's being done?

With the A2 e-tron, Audi is trying to broaden its EV lineup instead of focusing only on larger, more expensive models. Electrek reported that Audi says it has introduced more than 20 new models in the last two years, and the revived A2 is aimed at attracting first-time Audi buyers with a lighter, more efficient package.

Regional availability, final specifications, and real-world efficiency should become clearer once Audi officially unveils the model this fall.

As Döllner put it, the model will make "entry into the Audi world easier and more relevant than ever," and Audi says the A2 e-tron is meant to "rejuvenate" the brand.

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