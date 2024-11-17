Scientists achieve breakthrough that may revolutionize access to clean water: 'A significant step toward providing new resources and possibilities'

"This whole idea seemed like science fiction, but this is possible, and we're actually doing it."

Scientists recently achieved a breakthrough in atmospheric water harvesting that they say could generate a gallon of water per day from dry Las Vegas air using nothing more than a square meter — about 3 square feet — of space. In more humid places, they say they could create a remarkable three times more.

"This whole idea seemed like science fiction, but this is possible, and we're actually doing it," said UNLV mechanical engineering professor H. Jeremy Cho, the research team leader, in a news release.

The journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published the study. The researchers called it "a significant step toward providing new resources and possibilities to water-scarce regions."

The problem the researchers aim to address is an ongoing megadrought in the Southwest that threatens the water supply. Their goal was to create a system to transform water vapor in the air into a usable form of water even in low-humidity environments.

"Our water resources are depleting and our planet's climate is changing," commented Cho.

While atmospheric water harvesting does exist in some forms, the scientists noted that past attempts feature "low yields and diminishing returns below 30% humidity." Their "radically different approach" was tested outdoors in Las Vegas and worked in as low as 10% humidity conditions.

The research team took inspiration from tree frogs and air plants to create a "hydrogel membrane skin" that could convert the vapors into a liquid.

"There are so many cool things happening in nature — you just have to look around, learn, and be inspired," said Cho.

That nature-inspired skin allowed the method to generate water in a liquid salt solution. From there, it could be processed either into drinking water or be put toward producing energy.

The team was also able to power their water harvesting system with solar power, tapping into the abundant sunlight over Las Vegas.



"These innovations are especially critical for the desert Southwest and its sustainability efforts," said University of Utah professor Sameer Rao, a co-author of the study.



The team's breakthrough research aligns with similar efforts to contend with the global threat of water scarcity. There is concern that if nothing is done, more than three-quarters of the world will be affected by droughts by 2050.



Water recycling, atmospheric water generators, hydrogels, and hydropanels are among the innovative technologies in play, while efforts to waste less water can also make a big difference.



Scientists in China released their own results of water harvesting using novel technology that they similarly say can function in arid environments.



As far as when you might see this tech in action, Cho is the co-founder of WAVR Technologies Inc. and hopes to actualize the research in the future. The startup is developing devices that can capture water vapor from the air to generate water for industrial and consumer usage.

