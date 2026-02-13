Researchers discover overlooked factor increasing kids' risk of asthma: 'Even on short-term time scales'

The burden is more pronounced in some communities than others.

Milwaukee schoolchildren face twice the asthma burden as their peers nationwide, but one group of researchers is investigating the role of pollution and possible solutions.

What's happening?

Researchers from UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison are collaborating on a study that will map links between air pollution and asthma-related school nurse visits in Milwaukee Public Schools.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that they'll also use satellite data to estimate nitrogen dioxide levels across the city and simulate how certain pollution-lowering solutions, such as electric buses and bike lanes, can reduce asthma symptoms.

Amy Kalkbrenner, professor of environmental health sciences at UW-Milwaukee and one of the researchers, told the publication that their work could help reframe discussions about climate solutions to show that health benefits could be delivered "even on short-term time scales."

Why is this study important?

Research has linked air pollutants such as fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and ground-level ozone to higher asthma rates among children 10 and under.

The burden is more pronounced in Black and urban communities.

The Journal Sentinel reported that public schoolchildren in Milwaukee are about twice as likely to have asthma compared to their school-aged peers across the country.

It also cited a report identifying Milwaukee as the city with the highest rate of asthma-related emergency department visits in the U.S.

However, outdoor air pollution is not the only risk factor for asthma in children. Another recent study linked the use of gas stoves to childhood asthma.

Many of the pollutants that threaten children's health are also accelerating the warming of our planet. Rising global temperatures are expected to affect children in several ways, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

It referenced a 2023 Environmental Protection Agency report projecting that, as the climate warms, children's asthma-related emergency department visits will increase by 17% to 30% annually due to increased airborne pollen.

What's being done about childhood asthma?

In addition to studies like the one underway in Milwaukee, practical steps to curb rising temperatures can help.

For one, it's important to vote for candidates who will support climate action and strong environmental policies.

One good example of a city already taking positive steps toward a cleaner future is New York, which implemented a policy limiting downtown traffic during peak congestion hours.

Early studies found that this initiative reduced both air and noise pollution, among other benefits.

Individuals can also reduce pollution in their communities and cities by relying less on gas-guzzling cars. Cycling, walking, public transportation, and carpooling are great alternatives.

